AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Supercomputer Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson Thor Module
AAEON’s BOXER-8741AI will harness up to 2070 TFLOPS of AI compute performance for next generation robotics applications.
Taipei City, Taiwan, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), an industry-leading provider of edge AI solutions, has announced its development timeline for the BOXER-8741AI, which will be the company’s first product to build on the latest NVIDIA Jetson Thor.
Made up of a custom carried board and integrated NVIDIA Jetson Thor module, the BOXER-8741AI will provide a generational boost in performance and scalability for AI application development. Of particular note is the integrated module’s NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, which delivers up to 7.5x higher AI compute and 3.5x greater energy efficiency compared to the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, with up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute performance. This foundation will no doubt see AAEON’s BOXER-8741AI positioned for use in advanced solutions such as humanoid robotics, smart healthcare systems, and autonomous machines.
The BOXER-8741AI, which is expected to be available for sample testing in September, with full mass production scheduled in November, will be equipped with a range of features conducive to building advanced solutions that demand real-time AI performance and multi-sensor processing. The board will feature four QSFP28 ports supporting 25GbE speeds and four RJ-45 ports, three of which offering 1GbE, with the other being 5GbE. This selection of wired networking options is designed to offer users high-throughput data transfer from multiple synchronized real-time vision sensors.
In addition to this, the BOXER-8741AI will host multiple serial interfaces, including a total of four DB-9 ports, two for CANBus and two for RS-485. Joining these will be an 8-bit GPIO, I2C, and UART headers which, in conjunction with the product’s DB-9 ports, will serve to facilitate real-time control functions and LiDAR sensor integration for humanoid robotics and autonomous machines.
The BOXER-8741AI will support NVIDIA Jetpack 7, giving users a broad range of new and upgraded software components. Moreover, the NVIDIA Jetson Thor module itself will run the NVIDIA AI software stack for physical AI applications, including NVIDIA Isaac for robotics, NVIDIA Metropolis for visual agentic AI, and NVIDIA Holoscan platform for sensor processing.
“We are excited to give our customers an early look at what they can expect from the BOXER-8741AI, especially given the enormous boost in performance its integrated NVIDIA Jetson Thor module will offer in accelerating the development of new types of applications,” said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President of AAEON’s Smart Platform Division.
“The world has witnessed truly incredible advancements in the field of AI in recent years, but we believe that the Jetson Thor module, paired with our world class hardware, can help customers achieve success with AI in ways that would previously have been impossible,” Hsueh added.
The BOXER-8741AI is expected to be available for sample testing in September, with the product due to enter mass production in November, 2025. For more information and detailed specifications, please visit the product page on the AAEON website, or contact your AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
