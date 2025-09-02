Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S’s Newly Released “Zander Stays Positive” is an Encouraging and Uplifting Children’s Book About Resilience and Gratitude
“Zander Stays Positive” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S is a heartfelt story designed to teach children valuable coping skills and the importance of maintaining a positive mindset through life’s challenges.
Vina, AL, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Zander Stays Positive”: a warm and inspiring tale that helps children understand and manage their emotions through positivity and gratitude. “Zander Stays Positive” is the creation of published author, Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S, a therapist who has been working with children for twelve years. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother to seven grandchildren. Karen wanted to write these books to help children everywhere learn positive coping skills and to help them deal with big emotions.
Ozbirn shares, “Zander faces a challenging day filled with unmet expectations. With guidance from his wise grandmother, he learns to see the brighter side of things and discovers the power of a positive outlook. Join Zander on his journey as he transforms a tough day into a lesson in gratitude and joy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S’s new book offers children practical tools to build emotional resilience and a hopeful perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Zander Stays Positive” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Zander Stays Positive”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
