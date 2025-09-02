Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S’s Newly Released “Zander Stays Positive” is an Encouraging and Uplifting Children’s Book About Resilience and Gratitude

“Zander Stays Positive” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S is a heartfelt story designed to teach children valuable coping skills and the importance of maintaining a positive mindset through life’s challenges.