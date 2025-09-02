Bernadine E. Ahonkhai, ED. D’s New Book, “UNTOLD HISTORY,” Examines the Integral Links Between African and American History
Lower Gwynedd, PA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author, Bernadine E. Ahonkhai, ED. D, a seasoned educator with expertise in Early Childhood and Multicultural Education, as university instructor, education policy administrator, and impactful influencer, has completed her most recent book, “UNTOLD HISTORY: Africans in the American Diaspora Origins, Past and Present Contributions”. This book is an eye-opening read that delves into African history before the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the vital contributions of Africans throughout America’s and world history, as well as a look at Africa in the contemporary era.
Author Bernadine E. Ahonkhai, ED. D obtained her doctorate in Educational Policy, Administration and Leadership from Columbia University, New York. After many years of teaching, including owning and operating Early Education programs, and instructing collegiate students on Multicultural and Early Childhood Education, Dr. Ahonkhai served as the Higher Education Director at the Pennsylvania Key, Harrisburg, PA. In her role at the Pennsylvania Key, she spearheaded initiatives to promote diversity and multicultural education in curricula for education students, and an annual Diversity Conference for teacher educators. Recently, she founded the Coalition for Racial Equity and Social Justice (the Coalition4Justice) Pennsylvania, a grass roots nonprofit organization that addresses racial discrimination, systemic injustices and inequities through education, advocacy, power building, and community empowerment. The Coalition aims to foster cross-cultural understanding and acceptance through education, advocacy, community engagement and meaningful transformative action.
"UNTOLD HISTORY" demonstrates that African history is vital for understanding American history, shares Dr. Ahonkhai. “The book begins this narrative in the fourteenth century, when European seafarers discovered the coastal regions of Africa, describes the meeting of the three worlds - Europe, Africa, and the New World, (later known as America), and details the increasing interactions of the three worlds after the 1450s. The author challenges misconceptions about pre-colonial Africa by highlighting its history and culture from an African perspective. This book covers major African empires, Africa-European trade, the trans-Atlantic slave trade, and modern Africans in the United States. The book highlights stories of contemporary Africans residing in the United States and documents the contributions of early and contemporary Africans to the history, economic development, culture, and prominence of the United States of America and other world nations. It concludes with a snapshot of contemporary Africa.
“The book provides a framework for understanding the history of Africa prior to the arrival of European merchants on its shores, African civilizations, cultures, legacy, and contributions to America and Europe. Educators can use the book to supplement their course on American History, World History, African American History in pre-collegiate or collegiate settings. This book can help educators to reimagine the teaching and learning of the United States history by centering on important narratives in Africa and with Africans in the American diaspora. The book presents historical events in chronological order, connecting them to current times. To facilitate teaching, each chapter opens with a quotation that introduces the content of the chapter and ends with study discussion questions that educators can use or adapt as appropriate for instruction and to ensure full, comprehensive understanding of the content presented.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bernadine E. Ahonkhai, ED. D’s book will shed a light on Africa’s history, exploring what the continent looked life before and after the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Based upon years of research and study, Dr. Ahonkhai shares her writings in the hope of inviting educators to offer their students the chance to delve more deeply into Africa’s history, and how Africans are an essential, though often overlooked, part of America’s past, present, and future.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “UNTOLD HISTORY: Africans in the American Diaspora Origins, Past and Present Contributions” at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, or the Harvard University Bookstore.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Bernadine E. Ahonkhai, ED. D obtained her doctorate in Educational Policy, Administration and Leadership from Columbia University, New York. After many years of teaching, including owning and operating Early Education programs, and instructing collegiate students on Multicultural and Early Childhood Education, Dr. Ahonkhai served as the Higher Education Director at the Pennsylvania Key, Harrisburg, PA. In her role at the Pennsylvania Key, she spearheaded initiatives to promote diversity and multicultural education in curricula for education students, and an annual Diversity Conference for teacher educators. Recently, she founded the Coalition for Racial Equity and Social Justice (the Coalition4Justice) Pennsylvania, a grass roots nonprofit organization that addresses racial discrimination, systemic injustices and inequities through education, advocacy, power building, and community empowerment. The Coalition aims to foster cross-cultural understanding and acceptance through education, advocacy, community engagement and meaningful transformative action.
"UNTOLD HISTORY" demonstrates that African history is vital for understanding American history, shares Dr. Ahonkhai. “The book begins this narrative in the fourteenth century, when European seafarers discovered the coastal regions of Africa, describes the meeting of the three worlds - Europe, Africa, and the New World, (later known as America), and details the increasing interactions of the three worlds after the 1450s. The author challenges misconceptions about pre-colonial Africa by highlighting its history and culture from an African perspective. This book covers major African empires, Africa-European trade, the trans-Atlantic slave trade, and modern Africans in the United States. The book highlights stories of contemporary Africans residing in the United States and documents the contributions of early and contemporary Africans to the history, economic development, culture, and prominence of the United States of America and other world nations. It concludes with a snapshot of contemporary Africa.
“The book provides a framework for understanding the history of Africa prior to the arrival of European merchants on its shores, African civilizations, cultures, legacy, and contributions to America and Europe. Educators can use the book to supplement their course on American History, World History, African American History in pre-collegiate or collegiate settings. This book can help educators to reimagine the teaching and learning of the United States history by centering on important narratives in Africa and with Africans in the American diaspora. The book presents historical events in chronological order, connecting them to current times. To facilitate teaching, each chapter opens with a quotation that introduces the content of the chapter and ends with study discussion questions that educators can use or adapt as appropriate for instruction and to ensure full, comprehensive understanding of the content presented.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bernadine E. Ahonkhai, ED. D’s book will shed a light on Africa’s history, exploring what the continent looked life before and after the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Based upon years of research and study, Dr. Ahonkhai shares her writings in the hope of inviting educators to offer their students the chance to delve more deeply into Africa’s history, and how Africans are an essential, though often overlooked, part of America’s past, present, and future.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “UNTOLD HISTORY: Africans in the American Diaspora Origins, Past and Present Contributions” at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, or the Harvard University Bookstore.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories