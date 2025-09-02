Author T.L. Glen’s New Book, “Federal Mandate: The Book,” is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Mission to Stop a Terrorist Attack Targeting America’s Major Bridges
Recent release “Federal Mandate: The Book” from Covenant Books author T.L. Glen is a compelling tale that centers around Clinton Lund, a bridge inspector who uncovers a devastating terrorist plot to destroy multiple bridges across the nation. With a special set of skills that make him perfect for this mission, Clinton sets out to stop the terrorists and save the nation before it’s too late.
New York, NY, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T.L. Glen, who grew up in Arkansas with a passion for the outdoors, and spent over twenty years inspecting public bridges, has completed his new book, “Federal Mandate: The Book”: a riveting thrill ride that follows a bridge inspector who must work to stop a group of terrorists that are plotting to destroy bridges critical to America’s infrastructure.
“‘Federal Mandate’ is a novel that spans America,” writes Glen. “The terrorists want to blow up major American bridges. Clinton Lund inadvertently uncovers the terrorist plot. Clint has a special set of skills that makes him a valuable commodity to the agencies assigned to protect America. He makes some life-changing decisions that involve FBI training camps and wilderness adventure along the Canadian border. These adventures include life-and-death struggles with nature, man, and the evil created by man. The epic battle of good versus evil. The men are rugged, and the women are passionate. The terrorist have selected America, and Clint has selected them back!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T.L. Glen’s new book, written with the drama and controversy that resonates from the real issues of modern America, bridge collapses and the terrorism of 9/11, is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Federal Mandate: The Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
