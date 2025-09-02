Author T.L. Glen’s New Book, “Federal Mandate: The Book,” is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Mission to Stop a Terrorist Attack Targeting America’s Major Bridges

Recent release “Federal Mandate: The Book” from Covenant Books author T.L. Glen is a compelling tale that centers around Clinton Lund, a bridge inspector who uncovers a devastating terrorist plot to destroy multiple bridges across the nation. With a special set of skills that make him perfect for this mission, Clinton sets out to stop the terrorists and save the nation before it’s too late.