Author Ellen Marie LeFebvre’s New Book, “Spending a Moment with Jesus,” is a Collection of Faith-Based Poems Offering Words of Comfort and Guidance with Each Entry
Recent release “Spending a Moment with Jesus” from Covenant Books author Ellen Marie LeFebvre is a stirring and heartfelt assortment of poems inspired by the Lord that invite readers to strengthen their faith and find comfort through the author’s words. With each poem, LeFebvre invites readers to spend time considering their relationship with Christ and ways they can grow closer to the Lord.
Elk River, MN, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ellen Marie LeFebvre, a remarkable woman of God, has completed her new book, “Spending a Moment with Jesus”: a poignant and compelling series of poems that invite readers to spend time each day forging a stronger relationship with God through poetry.
At ninety-two years old, author Ellen Marie LeFebvre opens her home to a weekly prayer ministry that gathers around her dining room table for intercessory prayer. Ellen Marie enjoys spending time with family and with the Lord. Her home is filled with the Holy Spirit and a warmth that everyone who enters feels and reflects upon, and her door is always open for friendship and holy guidance.
“The poems are inspirations of the Lord,” shares LeFebvre. “Many poems come to me in the middle of the night and reflect the daily struggles and joys of those who walk by faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ellen Marie LeFebvre’s new book will captivate readers, offering a vital resource for anyone seeking to strengthen their bond with Christ as they discover how the author’s own faith has served her through life’s challenges.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Spending a Moment with Jesus” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to discover how walking with Christ can have a lasting impact on one’s spirit.
Readers can purchase “Spending a Moment with Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
