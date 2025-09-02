Author Ellen Marie LeFebvre’s New Book, “Spending a Moment with Jesus,” is a Collection of Faith-Based Poems Offering Words of Comfort and Guidance with Each Entry

Recent release “Spending a Moment with Jesus” from Covenant Books author Ellen Marie LeFebvre is a stirring and heartfelt assortment of poems inspired by the Lord that invite readers to strengthen their faith and find comfort through the author’s words. With each poem, LeFebvre invites readers to spend time considering their relationship with Christ and ways they can grow closer to the Lord.