Author Beverly Anne Munyon’s New Book, “Buds Bloom in the Most Unexpected Places,” is an Inspiring Memoir Designed to Inspire Readers to Follow God’s Path for Them

Recent release “Buds Bloom in the Most Unexpected Places” from Covenant Books author Beverly Anne Munyon is a heartfelt and stirring memoir that follows the author and her husband as they answer God’s unexpected calls throughout their lives, serving as an example of how following the Lord’s path, however surprising, can lead to a truly fulfilling existence.