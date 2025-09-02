Author Beverly Anne Munyon’s New Book, “Buds Bloom in the Most Unexpected Places,” is an Inspiring Memoir Designed to Inspire Readers to Follow God’s Path for Them
Recent release “Buds Bloom in the Most Unexpected Places” from Covenant Books author Beverly Anne Munyon is a heartfelt and stirring memoir that follows the author and her husband as they answer God’s unexpected calls throughout their lives, serving as an example of how following the Lord’s path, however surprising, can lead to a truly fulfilling existence.
North Smithfield, RI, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Beverly Anne Munyon, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides in north Smithfield, Rhode Island, with her husband of fifty-six years, has completed her new book, “Buds Bloom in the Most Unexpected Places”: a moving account that reveals how the author and her husband have constantly opened their hearts up to God’s call, encouraging readers to take the risk and follow the Lord’s plan for themselves.
Author Beverly Anne Munyon and her husband, David, have traveled extensively across the United States and to many different countries. They are deeply involved in the lives of their three children and nine grandchildren, showing a commitment to family and nurturing relationships. In addition to her family commitments, Munyon is dedicated to supporting those who are often overlooked in the community. She manages the Little Flower Gift Shop at Saint Theresa Shrine in Nasonville, Rhode Island.
“Have you ever heard the expression, ‘God writes straight with crooked lines?’” writes Munyon. “This inspirational book explores just that. Have you ever felt your life was headed in one direction, only to find it veering off into another? And then another? Each twist and turn is part of your unique journey toward a fuller life.
“Don’t despair—hold onto hope! Listen for God’s quiet, gentle voice stirring within you, guiding you to where you are meant to be. This book will take you from our simple encounter to the remarkable place we find ourselves today, years later.
“Take the risk to follow where you believe God is leading you. Trust that He will always guide you in the right direction. Embark on this journey and discover the beauty in every unexpected turn.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beverly Anne Munyon’s new book is a compelling account that will inspire readers to trust in God’s call, no matter how unexpected the path one’s life might take as a result may be. Deeply personal and honest, “Buds Bloom in the Most Unexpected Places” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Buds Bloom in the Most Unexpected Places” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
