Author Eniefiok Akpanikat’s New Book, "Endearing Blog with Onus on Dissenting Viewpoints to Evolve," is a Compilation of Blog Posts Pondering Life’s Biggest Questions
Recent release “Endearing Blog with Onus on Dissenting Viewpoints to Evolve” from Covenant Books author Eniefiok Akpanikat is a fascinating series of blog posts that offer insightful reflections on some of life’s most philosophical topics. Inspired by the author’s own personal experiences and observations, Akpanikat’s writings will leave readers with new perspectives of the world around them.
Avondale, AZ, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eniefiok Akpanikat has completed his new book, “Endearing Blog with Onus on Dissenting Viewpoints to Evolve”: a unique and compelling assortment of blog posts written by the author following his own personal struggles, offering a though-provoking journey through various topics concerning the world, philosophy, theology, and the human condition.
“An ex-Catholic school student provides what he believes is a synopsis like none other of his worldview-changing papers from the first semester of college,” writes Akpanikat. “These papers told him and everyone else, ‘You have the tools to transfer to a better-fitting school, to find yourself geared for the people-person workforce, or to stay trudging the long way for a whole four years.’
“The tertiary option was bestowed upon him, but he barely grazed the credits needed, so the school left him in limbo. From paper alone, since he does not have a diploma, he thinks it would have been no less powerful of a four years if he had started being an influence online just after that most writing-intensive and most profound first semester ever. He then, like any blog user, gives a taste of everyday items that cannot be found anywhere else in the blogosphere—tools for writing or as much as can be possible without a career from college, which we should all know is no detriment to having good ideas for society by God’s will be done on earth as it is today. And you will know what else is to shower the world if there really is a time for controlled anarchy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eniefiok Akpanikat’s new book is an eye-opening series that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a poignant and candid discussion of the shifting times, and how mankind can prepare for the evolving world around them.
Readers can purchase "Endearing Blog with Onus on Dissenting Viewpoints to Evolve" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
