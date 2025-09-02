Author Joyce Gillham’s New Book, “The Life Adventures of Dakota and Friends,” Follows a Puppy’s Journey to Get Accustomed to Her New Forever Home and All Her New Friends
Recent release “The Life Adventures of Dakota and Friends” from Covenant Books author Joyce Gillham is a heartfelt story that centers around Dakota, a puppy who is taken from everything she’s ever known to live with her new forever family. Despite her fears, Dakota soon warms up to her new life, meeting new friends and finding new adventures around every corner.
New York, NY, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Gillham, who was born and raised on a farm in Northern California and still enjoys the rural lifestyle, has completed her new book, “The Life Adventures of Dakota and Friends”: a charming story that centers around a dog’s brand new life and the wonderful friends and adventures she discovers along the way.
“Dakota is scared. Her forever family has come to take her away from her mother, siblings, and beloved woods,” writes Gillham. “What will her new life look like? Will she ever be happy again? She is surprised when they arrive at her new home only to discover that she will be living on a farm with an orchard and lots of farm animals. One by one, she meets all of them—Junior, Jethro the donkey, Petunia the goat, the barn cats, and others. Together Dakota and all her new friends have fun experiences and adventures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joyce Gillham’s new book is sure to resonate with dog-lovers from all walks of life as they follow along on Dakota’s story of friendship and family. Accompanied by hand drawn illustrations to help bring Gillham’s tale to life, “The Life Adventures of Dakota and Friends” will capture the hearts of readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Life Adventures of Dakota and Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
