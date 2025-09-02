Author Joyce Gillham’s New Book, “The Life Adventures of Dakota and Friends,” Follows a Puppy’s Journey to Get Accustomed to Her New Forever Home and All Her New Friends

Recent release “The Life Adventures of Dakota and Friends” from Covenant Books author Joyce Gillham is a heartfelt story that centers around Dakota, a puppy who is taken from everything she’s ever known to live with her new forever family. Despite her fears, Dakota soon warms up to her new life, meeting new friends and finding new adventures around every corner.