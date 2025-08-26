Pennington Biomedical Opens Advanced Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center has opened a new Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic in Baton Rouge. The clinic provides specialized care for patients managing diabetes and endocrine disorders, bringing world-class expertise to the region.
Baton Rouge, LA, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center has opened a new Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic in Baton Rouge. The clinic provides specialized care for patients managing diabetes and endocrine disorders, bringing world-class expertise to the region.
Leading the clinic is Timothy Gilbert, MD, endocrinologist and Lake Charles native. He joins Pennington Biomedical with nearly 20 years of private practice experience in Southwest Louisiana. Dr. Gilbert earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, followed by an internal medicine residency at LSUHSC Baton Rouge and a fellowship in Endocrinology and Metabolic Disease at Ochsner Health Systems.
“We are proud to open this Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic, closely combining clinical care with the decades of diabetes research by scientists of Pennington Biomedical Research Center,” said Dr. Gilbert. “The clinic will provide us with opportunities to not only support the health of patients but to contribute to the body of scientific research that will one day inform future treatments.”
Dr. Gilbert is joined by a highly experienced care team, including Sheri Ammons, FNP, Katherine Cash, RDN, CDCES, and Hanh Gutowski, RN, BSN. In addition to leading the clinic, Dr. Gilbert serves as a clinical research physician at Pennington Biomedical, contributing to pharmaceutical and investigator-initiated studies that advance diabetes and metabolic health treatments.
“Our mission of generating solutions from cells to society is proudly demonstrated in our new Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “We are informing much of our clinical treatments with insights gathered by our world-renowned researchers.”
Through Pennington Biomedical and Dr. Gilbert’s leadership, patients receive care informed by the latest research and technological advances in endocrinology. Patients also have the unique opportunity to participate in groundbreaking clinical trials taking place at Pennington Biomedical. These studies provide access to emerging treatments not yet available on the market, while helping advance scientific knowledge and improve care for countless others living with similar conditions.
The Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic is on the campus of Pennington Biomedical, located at 6400 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. For appointments, call (225) 763-0250 or fax (225) 763-0256.
Leading the clinic is Timothy Gilbert, MD, endocrinologist and Lake Charles native. He joins Pennington Biomedical with nearly 20 years of private practice experience in Southwest Louisiana. Dr. Gilbert earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, followed by an internal medicine residency at LSUHSC Baton Rouge and a fellowship in Endocrinology and Metabolic Disease at Ochsner Health Systems.
“We are proud to open this Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic, closely combining clinical care with the decades of diabetes research by scientists of Pennington Biomedical Research Center,” said Dr. Gilbert. “The clinic will provide us with opportunities to not only support the health of patients but to contribute to the body of scientific research that will one day inform future treatments.”
Dr. Gilbert is joined by a highly experienced care team, including Sheri Ammons, FNP, Katherine Cash, RDN, CDCES, and Hanh Gutowski, RN, BSN. In addition to leading the clinic, Dr. Gilbert serves as a clinical research physician at Pennington Biomedical, contributing to pharmaceutical and investigator-initiated studies that advance diabetes and metabolic health treatments.
“Our mission of generating solutions from cells to society is proudly demonstrated in our new Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “We are informing much of our clinical treatments with insights gathered by our world-renowned researchers.”
Through Pennington Biomedical and Dr. Gilbert’s leadership, patients receive care informed by the latest research and technological advances in endocrinology. Patients also have the unique opportunity to participate in groundbreaking clinical trials taking place at Pennington Biomedical. These studies provide access to emerging treatments not yet available on the market, while helping advance scientific knowledge and improve care for countless others living with similar conditions.
The Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic is on the campus of Pennington Biomedical, located at 6400 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. For appointments, call (225) 763-0250 or fax (225) 763-0256.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Categories