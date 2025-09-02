Author Rachel Burnette’s New Book, "Slinky and Possum's Crazy Adventure," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Ferrets on Their Wild Ride to Find a New, Loving Home

Recent release “Slinky and Possum's Crazy Adventure” from Page Publishing author Rachel Burnette is a riveting story that follows Slinky and Possum, two ferrets, who long for a forever home of their own. Tired of getting passed over, Slinky and Possum escape from the pet store and set out on an unforgettable adventure to find a new family.