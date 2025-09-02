Author Rachel Burnette’s New Book, "Slinky and Possum's Crazy Adventure," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Ferrets on Their Wild Ride to Find a New, Loving Home
Recent release “Slinky and Possum's Crazy Adventure” from Page Publishing author Rachel Burnette is a riveting story that follows Slinky and Possum, two ferrets, who long for a forever home of their own. Tired of getting passed over, Slinky and Possum escape from the pet store and set out on an unforgettable adventure to find a new family.
Quitman, AR, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Burnette has completed her new book, “Slinky and Possum's Crazy Adventure”: a stirring tale that follows two ferrets who decide to take matters into their own hands and run away from their pet shop in order to find a home.
“Stuck in a pet shop and longing for a loving family, Slinky, a zippy little ferret, takes matters into his own fuzzy paws,” writes Burnette. “Dragging along his cage mate, Possum, a laid-back and sleepier ferret, the two set off on a crazy adventure full of unexpected excitement. Will Slinky and Possum finally have their dreams come true, or will they realize it’s just wishful thinking?”
Published by Page Publishing, Rachel Burnette’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Slinky and Possum’s unforgettable journey to discover a family who will take them in. Full of unforgettable characters and colorful artwork to help bring Burnette’s story to life, “Slink and Possum’s Crazy Adventure” will keep young readers spellbound, inviting them to revisit this delightful story of friendship and family over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Slinky and Possum's Crazy Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
