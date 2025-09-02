Author Jillian Riley’s New Book, “Fated Through Time: The Golden Mate,” is a Supernatural Romance That Follows a Werewolf Who Must Find His Mate While Protecting His Pack

Recent release “Fated Through Time: The Golden Mate” from Page Publishing author Jillian Riley is a gripping novel that centers around Callan, leader of his werewolf pack, who is constantly kept by fate from finally meeting his ultimate mate, Paige. Meanwhile, Paige is blindsided when a shocking revelation upends her world and understanding of who she truly is.