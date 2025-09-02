Author Jillian Riley’s New Book, “Fated Through Time: The Golden Mate,” is a Supernatural Romance That Follows a Werewolf Who Must Find His Mate While Protecting His Pack
Recent release “Fated Through Time: The Golden Mate” from Page Publishing author Jillian Riley is a gripping novel that centers around Callan, leader of his werewolf pack, who is constantly kept by fate from finally meeting his ultimate mate, Paige. Meanwhile, Paige is blindsided when a shocking revelation upends her world and understanding of who she truly is.
Ocala, FL, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jillian Riley, a loving wife and mother who spent twelve years teaching history in Central Florida public schools, has completed her new book, “Fated Through Time: The Golden Mate”: a riveting story of a werewolf and his fated mate who lives are bound together but seemingly kept apart from unseen forces, as an ancient prophecy threatens all of supernatural kind.
“In a cruel trick of fate, Alpha Callan discovers his fated mate is alive,” shares Riley. “It seems that fate’s cruel timing allows everyone close to him to meet her while he is destined to continually just miss her. But it is the hope of finding her and bonding their souls that threatens to destroy everything he holds dear. Callan must learn to not be a slave to his pride and blinded by his desires while shouldering his duty to his pack and solving the mystery of the disappearing werewolves. Callan’s choices will not only have consequences dire to his pack but just might kill that which he claims to love the most.
“Fate never claims to be kind or fair. As Callan struggles with his own battles and enemies unknown, his mate, Paige, is left believing the world is filled with people just like her, humans. Her seemingly ordinary world will be shattered when she learns that everyone in her life has been lying to her. They are not human but something so much more. Her existence is not just ordinary happenstance but a long-fated prophecy that will turn her world along with every supernatural species upside down. Paige will struggle to survive the monsters as well as the so-called friends of her new reality.
“Will she ever be able to trust again? Will she choose to trust fate and forgive the mate she never knew existed for his betrayals? Will she even consider fate’s choice to complete her soul, or will she choose her own path with someone of her choosing, consequences be damned?”
Published by Page Publishing, Jillian Riley’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Callan’s struggles to protect his pack and find Paige, all while Paige must face the truth about herself and her reality. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Fated Through Time: The Golden Mate” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Fated Through Time: The Golden Mate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
