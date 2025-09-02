Sherry Medellin’s Newly Released “Knock, Knock” “Who’s there?” “It’s Me, God...” is a Powerful Testimony of God’s Presence in the Darkest of Times

““Knock, Knock” “Who’s there?” “It’s Me, God...”: And then, there was God…or was He always there?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherry Medellin is a deeply moving memoir that explores the author’s spiritual journey from rejection and pain to freedom through God’s unwavering love.