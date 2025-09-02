Sherry Medellin’s Newly Released “Knock, Knock” “Who’s there?” “It’s Me, God...” is a Powerful Testimony of God’s Presence in the Darkest of Times
““Knock, Knock” “Who’s there?” “It’s Me, God...”: And then, there was God…or was He always there?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherry Medellin is a deeply moving memoir that explores the author’s spiritual journey from rejection and pain to freedom through God’s unwavering love.
El Paso, TX, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ““Knock, Knock” “Who’s there?” “It’s Me, God...”: And then, there was God…or was He always there?”: a heartfelt and inspiring reflection on personal healing and the ever-present grace of God. ““Knock, Knock” “Who’s there?” “It’s Me, God...”: And then, there was God…or was He always there?” is the creation of published author, Sherry Medellin, a dedicated single mother of two who was raised on a small farm in Illinois.
Medellin shares, “It seemed as though my search for the Lord took a lifetime of trials and tribulations without realizing that the whole time, He was there right next to me. From an early age, I was always rejected and portrayed as an outcast in society. I sincerely believed that I wouldn’t amount to much in life and that my suffering would never see an end. Once I understood that it didn’t matter what the world said, God said I was His and that He loved me when I couldn’t find it within the depths of my soul to love myself. How could Jesus love me when I was rejected by the world? It was then that I realized He loved me just as I was, which led me to be free. His grace and mercy follow me all the days of my life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Medellin’s new book offers a raw and uplifting message of hope for anyone who has ever felt forgotten, unworthy, or lost. Through her honest storytelling, Medellin illustrates how God’s love is never out of reach—no matter how far one feels from Him.
Consumers can purchase ““Knock, Knock” “Who’s there?” “It’s Me, God...”: And then, there was God…or was He always there?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about ““Knock, Knock” “Who’s there?” “It’s Me, God...”: And then, there was God…or was He always there?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
