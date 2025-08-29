TasteTV's 2nd Annual San Francisco Science Fiction Short Film & TV Awards Announce 2025 Winners
San Francisco, CA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 2nd Annual San Francisco Science Fiction Short Film & TV Awards, produced by TasteTV, are proud to announce the 2025 winners and finalists, honoring this year’s most imaginative, creative, and boundary-pushing storytelling in short films, streaming, and television.
“This year’s competition has grown substantially since its debut,” said a spokesperson for the Awards. “The talent and vision from our filmmakers are truly out of this world, and we’re thrilled to celebrate the winners and finalists who are shaping the future of science fiction.”
2025 Award Winners
Best Mini Film (5-10 minutes): Parthenogenesis
Best Short Film (10-21 minutes): Battle of LA
Best Extended Short Film (22-45 minutes): love_proxy
Best Television Episode or Pilot (under 25 minutes): Vibeland: Zodiac
Best Extended Television Episode or Pilot (26-45 minutes): Force 5: Welcome to the Boom Squad
Best AI-Generated Content: QUEEN 1
Best Director: The Silver Lining
Best Kids Film: The Outcasts
Best Actor (Tie): The Clock / Dante’s Inferno
Best Actress (Tie): The Split / The Clock
Best Science Fact Film: The Eclipse
Best Special Effects (SFX) & Prosthetic Makeup: The Outcasts
Best Fan Fiction: Triggered 2.0
Best Student Production: Unknown User
Best Horror Film: Vibeland: Zodiac / Unknown User
Best Action Film: Dante’s Inferno – The Ascension
Best Comedy: The Split
Best Music Video: Hyperlane Delays: Galactic Report
Honorable Mentions
Test Strike — for AI Content
OTSOG+ — for AI Content
UNHANDLED EXCEPTION — for AI Content
Robotic Affairs — for Youth Vision
About The Awards
Produced by TasteTV, the San Francisco Science Fiction Short Film & TV Awards celebrate the year’s most fascinating, creative, and entertaining short films, online videos, streaming content, and television episodes. These awards honor outstanding storytelling, innovative visual effects, and visionary filmmaking that explore the possibilities of science fiction and beyond.
See the full list of winners and learn more about the event at: www.SFSciFiAwards.com
“This year’s competition has grown substantially since its debut,” said a spokesperson for the Awards. “The talent and vision from our filmmakers are truly out of this world, and we’re thrilled to celebrate the winners and finalists who are shaping the future of science fiction.”
2025 Award Winners
Best Mini Film (5-10 minutes): Parthenogenesis
Best Short Film (10-21 minutes): Battle of LA
Best Extended Short Film (22-45 minutes): love_proxy
Best Television Episode or Pilot (under 25 minutes): Vibeland: Zodiac
Best Extended Television Episode or Pilot (26-45 minutes): Force 5: Welcome to the Boom Squad
Best AI-Generated Content: QUEEN 1
Best Director: The Silver Lining
Best Kids Film: The Outcasts
Best Actor (Tie): The Clock / Dante’s Inferno
Best Actress (Tie): The Split / The Clock
Best Science Fact Film: The Eclipse
Best Special Effects (SFX) & Prosthetic Makeup: The Outcasts
Best Fan Fiction: Triggered 2.0
Best Student Production: Unknown User
Best Horror Film: Vibeland: Zodiac / Unknown User
Best Action Film: Dante’s Inferno – The Ascension
Best Comedy: The Split
Best Music Video: Hyperlane Delays: Galactic Report
Honorable Mentions
Test Strike — for AI Content
OTSOG+ — for AI Content
UNHANDLED EXCEPTION — for AI Content
Robotic Affairs — for Youth Vision
About The Awards
Produced by TasteTV, the San Francisco Science Fiction Short Film & TV Awards celebrate the year’s most fascinating, creative, and entertaining short films, online videos, streaming content, and television episodes. These awards honor outstanding storytelling, innovative visual effects, and visionary filmmaking that explore the possibilities of science fiction and beyond.
See the full list of winners and learn more about the event at: www.SFSciFiAwards.com
Contact
TasteTVContact
Kevin Reed
415-263-6800
www.TasteTV.com
Kevin Reed
415-263-6800
www.TasteTV.com
Categories