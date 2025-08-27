David H. Luding Chosen as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
La Vista, NE, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been chosen as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information.
About David H. Luding
David H. Luding is president of DHLuding Consulting Inc., where he provides consulting services to organizations on workforce management, including employee time tracking, pay, scheduling, and compensation. He has over 30 years of experience and has been involved in more than 200 projects internationally. His professional roles have included team lead, trainer, business architect, and functional analyst.
Luding’s resume is ever-changing. His work covers all aspects of human resource management systems, including project planning, system selection, implementation, upgrades, troubleshooting, customer support, and training. He has worked with HR software such as PeopleSoft, ABRA, Ceridian, and Kronos. Before starting his own company, he was an independent contractor and previously served as an intelligence specialist in the United States Air Force. where he contributed to classified military projects.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in General Studies from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1992. Mr. Luding holds an HRIP certification from IHRIM and is an Oracle Certified Expert – PeopleSoft Human Resources 9 Consultant. He is a member of professional organizations including SHRM, IHRIM, APA, PMI, Quest, OHUG, HEUG, and MyOracleCommunity.
“I am truly proud to be recognized as a featured member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide,” said Luding. “This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication I have for my clients and the profession.”
When he is not working, you can find David walking, attending garage and estate sales, and watching movies.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication featuring professionals from a wide range of industries, including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. The publication provides updated business information about its members and serves as a resource for researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms. Its goal is to help members expand their professional networks and gain recognition for their achievements.
