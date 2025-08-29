Los Angeles Chocolate Salon Comes Back on October 5 as the Premiere SoCal Artisan Chocolate Festival
The Annual Los Angeles Chocolate Salon and Festival takes place this Fall on October 5, 2025.
Los Angeles, CA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TasteTV's Annual Los Angeles Chocolate Salon takes place this fall on October 5, 2025. The Chocolate Salon has long been known as the original artisan chocolate festival in Southern California.
Chocolate aficionados, fanatics, lovers and addicts can taste & experience a wide range of artisan, gourmet & premium chocolate in one of the world’s most famous culinary metropolitan areas.
Chocolate Salon participants include chocolatiers, confectioners, and other culinary artisans, such as Mignon Chocolate, Truffles N Toffee, Brigadeiro Sprinkles, Goufrais Southern California, p.o.p. candy co., CocoTutti Chocolates, Godavari Chocolate, New Orleans Bill, By bear bears (BTB), COBA The Coffee Bar, TasteTV, and more.
For more information or tickets, visit www.LAChocolateSalon.com.
The San Francisco Chocolate Salon, Los Angeles Chocolate Salon, Sacramento Chocolate Salon, Seattle Chocolate Salon and International Chocolate Salon are produced by TasteTV, which originally created the first Chocolate Salon event in San Francisco in 2007, inspired by its cultural cookbook on chocolate, entitled "French Chocolate." French Chocolate is available on Amazon.com and on www.FrenchChocolateCookbook.com.
