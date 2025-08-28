Joe Wilkinson Premieres "Travelin’ On," Featuring Legendary Bassist Leland Sklar

Joe Wilkinson’s first music video from his upcoming album Fences, Travelin’ On, featuring legendary bassist Leland Sklar, debuted at #4 on the CMCtv Country Channel. Blending heartfelt storytelling with world-class musicianship, the track captures resilience and the courage to follow one’s path. As the first of four planned videos, this Top 5 debut marks an exciting start to Wilkinson’s rising presence in country and Americana music.