Joe Wilkinson Premieres "Travelin’ On," Featuring Legendary Bassist Leland Sklar
Joe Wilkinson’s first music video from his upcoming album Fences, Travelin’ On, featuring legendary bassist Leland Sklar, debuted at #4 on the CMCtv Country Channel. Blending heartfelt storytelling with world-class musicianship, the track captures resilience and the courage to follow one’s path. As the first of four planned videos, this Top 5 debut marks an exciting start to Wilkinson’s rising presence in country and Americana music.
Las Vegas, NV, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The first official music video from Joe Wilkinson’s forthcoming album Fences has already struck a chord with audiences, debuting at #4 on the CMCtv Country Channel. Travelin’ On, featuring legendary bassist Leland Sklar, blends heartfelt storytelling with world-class musicianship, capturing the spirit of resilience and the courage to follow one’s own path. This milestone marks an exciting beginning for Wilkinson’s visual journey, as Travelin’ On is the first of four music videos planned from the Fences album. With its powerful message and the momentum of a Top 5 debut, the release signals Wilkinson’s rising presence in the country and Americana music scene.
With his soulful voice, heartfelt songwriting, and the support of one of the world’s most celebrated session musicians, Travelin’ On delivers a powerful message of individuality and inspiration.
“One’s personal journey in life to listen to your own instincts and follow the muse.” – Joe Wilkinson
The collaboration with Leland Sklar, whose legendary career includes work with James Taylor, Phil Collins, Toto, and countless others, adds depth and authenticity to the track, anchoring Wilkinson’s storytelling with Sklar’s unmistakable bass tones.
The video’s release marks the beginning of a larger visual journey, with three additional videos from Fences set to follow, showcasing Wilkinson’s unique artistry and growth as a songwriter.
Watch Travelin’ On Now:
California Music Channel – Country Playlist
About Joe Wilkinson
Joe Wilkinson is a dynamic singer-songwriter whose music blends heartfelt storytelling with a soulful edge. With his new album Fences, Wilkinson invites listeners into his personal journey of self-discovery, creativity, and connection. His collaborations with world-class musicians such as Leland Sklar elevate his work, offering fans a timeless yet fresh musical experience.
About Leland Sklar
With over 2,500 recordings to his name, Leland Sklar is one of the most recorded and respected bassists in the world. Known for his versatility and unparalleled career, he has worked with icons including James Taylor, Carole King, Phil Collins, Toto, and countless others. His collaboration with Joe Wilkinson continues his legacy of shaping music across generations.
With his soulful voice, heartfelt songwriting, and the support of one of the world’s most celebrated session musicians, Travelin’ On delivers a powerful message of individuality and inspiration.
“One’s personal journey in life to listen to your own instincts and follow the muse.” – Joe Wilkinson
The collaboration with Leland Sklar, whose legendary career includes work with James Taylor, Phil Collins, Toto, and countless others, adds depth and authenticity to the track, anchoring Wilkinson’s storytelling with Sklar’s unmistakable bass tones.
The video’s release marks the beginning of a larger visual journey, with three additional videos from Fences set to follow, showcasing Wilkinson’s unique artistry and growth as a songwriter.
Watch Travelin’ On Now:
California Music Channel – Country Playlist
About Joe Wilkinson
Joe Wilkinson is a dynamic singer-songwriter whose music blends heartfelt storytelling with a soulful edge. With his new album Fences, Wilkinson invites listeners into his personal journey of self-discovery, creativity, and connection. His collaborations with world-class musicians such as Leland Sklar elevate his work, offering fans a timeless yet fresh musical experience.
About Leland Sklar
With over 2,500 recordings to his name, Leland Sklar is one of the most recorded and respected bassists in the world. Known for his versatility and unparalleled career, he has worked with icons including James Taylor, Carole King, Phil Collins, Toto, and countless others. His collaboration with Joe Wilkinson continues his legacy of shaping music across generations.
Contact
Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLCContact
Brenda Brown
702-882-0502
www.brendabrownentertainment.com
Brenda Brown
702-882-0502
www.brendabrownentertainment.com
Categories