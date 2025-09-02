Impact Robotics League Makes Its Debut with “FALL BRAWL” Tournament October 25
Placer Robotics to host region’s first youth combat robotics league tournament at Sierra College in Rocklin, CA
Roseville, CA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Placer Robotics and Impact Robotics League, Inc. today announced the official launch of the Impact Robotics League, a new combat robotics competition series designed to bring fast-paced, accessible engineering experiences to middle and high school students across Northern California. The league's debut event, FALL BRAWL, will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Sierra College in Rocklin, CA.
FALL BRAWL marks the first official tournament of the 2025–26 season, featuring intense one-pound "plastic antweight" combat robot battles. Teams of students will compete in a group-stage format followed by elimination rounds, with awards for performance, design, and innovation. Any student—regardless of experience—can build a robot and compete in FALL BRAWL if they get started now.
Two months. One bot. Zero excuses. With exactly 60 days until the arena opens, students across the region still have time to start building, test their ideas, and join the fight.
"We created the Impact Robotics League to break down barriers to participation and deliver meaningful, hands-on engineering skills," said Kevin Miller, CEO of Impact Robotics League and Executive Director of Placer Robotics. "FALL BRAWL is the start of something big—students get to battle bots, learn by doing, and build skills that matter."
The league is open to all middle and high school teams, whether they are brand-new to robotics or seasoned builders. Students can start from sample designs or create their own from scratch—what matters is creativity, learning, and teamwork. As part of its pilot program, Impact Robotics League is also offering starter kits and build support to pilot schools like Cordova High School launching new teams.
Key Event Details:
Event: FALL BRAWL – Launch of the Impact Robotics League
Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
Location: Sierra College Campus Center, Rocklin, CA
Hosted By: Placer Robotics
Eligibility: Open to all middle and high school student teams
Registration: www.ImpactRoboticsLeague.org
Contact: info@ImpactRobotics.org
FALL BRAWL is the first in a series of regional events culminating in a Northern California Regional Championship in May 2026. With an emphasis on open access, practical skill-building, and student-driven design, the Impact Robotics League is redefining what youth robotics can be.
FALL BRAWL is the first in a series of regional events culminating in a Northern California Regional Championship in May 2026. With an emphasis on open access, practical skill-building, and student-driven design, the Impact Robotics League is redefining what youth robotics can be.
Amity Chavez
916-333-3005
www.placerrobotics.org
