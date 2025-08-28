Smile Directory Launches to Help Canadians Find Local Dental Care

Smile Directory is a Canada-wide online platform helping patients find dentists, dental hygienists, and denturists while boosting visibility for Canadian-owned practices. Launched by Modev Media in March 2025, the site already hosts nearly 500 clinic profiles and is growing rapidly. Free listings provide basic exposure, while premium profiles offer advanced features and AI-powered support to help clinics attract new patients.