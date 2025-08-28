Smile Directory Launches to Help Canadians Find Local Dental Care
Smile Directory is a Canada-wide online platform helping patients find dentists, dental hygienists, and denturists while boosting visibility for Canadian-owned practices. Launched by Modev Media in March 2025, the site already hosts nearly 500 clinic profiles and is growing rapidly. Free listings provide basic exposure, while premium profiles offer advanced features and AI-powered support to help clinics attract new patients.
London, Canada, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Canada-wide platform makes it easier to connect patients with dental professionals in their community.
A new website, Smile Directory, has launched with the goal of supporting Canadian-owned dental practices by helping them increase their online visibility and connect with more patients.
Built and operated by Modev Media, Smile Directory is quickly becoming one of the most comprehensive online listings of dental professionals across Canada. The platform already hosts nearly 500 clinic profiles, with new listings being added daily as it expands region by region across the country.
“Most small dental businesses struggle with marketing and visibility online,” said Brent Patroch, Founder of Modev Media. “We’ve been helping healthcare practices with websites and digital marketing for more than 10 years. Smile Directory is a natural extension of that work—an add-on tool that helps practices stand out while also making it easier for patients to find care.”
Free and Paid Options for Clinics
For many clinics, the free profile is a simple way to increase exposure. But for those looking to actively grow their practice, a premium listing offers advanced functionality—including profile customization, added exposure, and even AI-powered assistance to build out content. At just under $500 per year, the premium tier is designed to deliver significant value: gaining even one new patient per month can more than justify the investment.
More Than Dentists
Smile Directory highlights the full spectrum of oral healthcare in Canada—not just dentists, but also dental hygienists and denturists. In many provinces, patients can go directly to these professionals for essential services, and the platform ensures they are equally visible to the public.
A Boost for Other Marketing Efforts
Patroch sees Smile Directory as complementary to other forms of advertising. “If a clinic is already investing in radio, Google Ads, or social media, Smile Directory boosts the effectiveness of those campaigns by making sure patients can find them online.”
Growth and Momentum
Since its official launch in March 2025, Smile Directory has quickly gained traction:
Nearly 500 clinic profiles already live.
Website traffic is nearly doubling month-over-month.
Top Google rankings achieved for multiple dental search terms.
With steady growth and national reach, Smile Directory is poised to become the go-to online hub for Canadians seeking dental care.
About Smile Directory
Smile Directory is a Canada-wide online platform designed to connect patients with dental professionals in their community while supporting Canadian-owned practices with greater visibility. Developed by Modev Media in London, Ontario, Smile Directory continues the company’s mission of helping small businesses grow through smart digital tools.
Media Contact:
Brent Patroch
Founder, Modev Media / Smile Directory
brent@modevmedia.com
About Smile Directory
Smile Directory is a Canada-wide online platform designed to connect patients with dental professionals in their community while supporting Canadian-owned practices with greater visibility. Developed by Modev Media in London, Ontario, Smile Directory continues the company’s mission of helping small businesses grow through smart digital tools.
