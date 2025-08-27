KCAC Aviation Expands with New 30,000-Square-Foot Maintenance Hangar
Olathe, KS, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KCAC Aviation is proud to announce the opening of its new 30,000- square-foot maintenance hangar at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC). This new facility doubles KCAC’s service capacity, allowing the company to support and maintain the growing fleet of Pilatus and Piper aircraft across its sales region.
“The addition of a second dedicated maintenance hangar gives our team the space and resources they need to complete inspections and overhauls more efficiently, which means improved workflow and less downtime for our customers,” said Preston Estes, Director of Maintenance for KCAC Aviation.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on August 13, 2025, brought together county officials, airport commissioners, industry partners, customers and KCAC team members. General Manager Tony Mateer, along with KCAC’s A&P maintenance technicians, cut the ceremonial ribbon—recognizing the team’s hard work and dedication and celebrating a facility that is truly their own.
“This hangar is more than additional space—it’s an investment in our people, our customers and the future of KCAC,” said Mateer. “With a facility of this size, we can support Pilatus and Piper owners more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety that our customers and employees deserve. It’s an exciting milestone for our maintenance department and the entire KCAC team.”
The new facility marks one of the largest expansions in KCAC’s nearly 60-year history, enabling the company to streamline aircraft maintenance services, accommodate larger projects and enhance customer support.
About KCAC Aviation
Founded in 1966, KCAC Aviation is a full-service aviation company based at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC) in Olathe, Kansas with an additional Pilatus sales office at DuPage Airport in West Chicago, Illinois (KDPA). In addition to being a factory-authorized Pilatus and Piper sales and service center, KCAC also provides avionics service, aircraft parts, charter and management, as well as FBO services. With nearly six decades of experience, KCAC is committed to delivering the highest levels of safety, service and support for aircraft owners and operators across the region.
Media Contact:
Carrie Gicante
Director of Marketing
Email: cgicante@kcac.com
Office: 913.324.1214
www.kcac.com
“The addition of a second dedicated maintenance hangar gives our team the space and resources they need to complete inspections and overhauls more efficiently, which means improved workflow and less downtime for our customers,” said Preston Estes, Director of Maintenance for KCAC Aviation.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on August 13, 2025, brought together county officials, airport commissioners, industry partners, customers and KCAC team members. General Manager Tony Mateer, along with KCAC’s A&P maintenance technicians, cut the ceremonial ribbon—recognizing the team’s hard work and dedication and celebrating a facility that is truly their own.
“This hangar is more than additional space—it’s an investment in our people, our customers and the future of KCAC,” said Mateer. “With a facility of this size, we can support Pilatus and Piper owners more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety that our customers and employees deserve. It’s an exciting milestone for our maintenance department and the entire KCAC team.”
The new facility marks one of the largest expansions in KCAC’s nearly 60-year history, enabling the company to streamline aircraft maintenance services, accommodate larger projects and enhance customer support.
About KCAC Aviation
Founded in 1966, KCAC Aviation is a full-service aviation company based at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC) in Olathe, Kansas with an additional Pilatus sales office at DuPage Airport in West Chicago, Illinois (KDPA). In addition to being a factory-authorized Pilatus and Piper sales and service center, KCAC also provides avionics service, aircraft parts, charter and management, as well as FBO services. With nearly six decades of experience, KCAC is committed to delivering the highest levels of safety, service and support for aircraft owners and operators across the region.
Media Contact:
Carrie Gicante
Director of Marketing
Email: cgicante@kcac.com
Office: 913.324.1214
www.kcac.com
Contact
KCAC AviationContact
Carrie Gicante
913-324-1214
www.kcac.com
Carrie Gicante
913-324-1214
www.kcac.com
Multimedia
Categories