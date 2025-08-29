EvaFi Launches Revolutionary Loan Matching Platform to Help Consumers Find Better Loans for Better Living
Irvine, CA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EvaFi (NMLS #2589975), an innovative fintech company looking to transform the consumer lending landscape, today announced the launch of its intelligent loan-matching platform designed to democratize access to affordable financing options.
Reimagining Consumer Lending
EvaFi’s state-of-the-art platform leverages advanced algorithms to connect consumers with personalized loan options that align with their unique financial situations. By analyzing different financial parameters, EvaFi will help consumers find tailored recommendations from its vast network of trusted lenders and financial wellness providers.
Key Features & Benefits
Smart Matching Technology: Proprietary system that matches borrowers with ideal lenders
Comprehensive Coverage: Access to personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, and refinancing options
Transparent Process: Clear, upfront terms with no hidden fees
Rapid Pre-Approval: Decisions in minutes, not days
Educational Resources: Free financial literacy tools and resources
Executive Commentary
At EvaFi, we believe everyone deserves access to fair and affordable financing options,” said Oren Dail managing partner of EvaFi. “Our platform eliminates the confusion and complexity typically associated with loan shopping, empowering consumers to make informed financial decisions that enhance their quality of life.”
About EvaFi
EvaFi is a leading fintech company dedicated to revolutionizing the consumer lending experience through technology and transparency. Founded in 2023, EvaFi has quickly emerged as a trusted partner for consumers seeking better financial solutions for better living.
Contact Information
Media Contact:
Marketing@EvaFi.com
www.evafi.com
EvaFi: Better Loans. Better Living.
Contact
Alex Cornwell
1-385-332-4917
www.evafi.com
