Stefan Kristinkov Releases New Recording of “Observation (No. 5)” for Clarinet and String Orchestra
Ulterground records and Stefan Kristinkov are pleased to announce the release of the new recording of the “Observation (No. 5)” for Clarinet and String Orchestra, now also in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on compatible services.
Brooklyn, NY, August 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Acclaimed composer and clarinetist Stefan Kristinkov returns with a luminous new recording of his poignant composition Observation (No. 5), available everywhere on August 28. Originally composed and recorded in 2017, the piece has been reimagined in a brand-new version, featuring the composer as soloist alongside the Budapest Scoring String Orchestra, conducted by Zoltán Pad.
A meditative, post-minimalist work for clarinet and string orchestra, Observation (No. 5) captures Kristinkov’s ability to create music of quiet intensity and emotional depth. The composition unfolds in gently shifting textures, with lyrical clarinet lines weaving through a shimmering backdrop of strings. This new interpretation, recorded in June 2025, highlights the subtle interplay between soloist and ensemble, inviting listeners into a space of reflection and attentive listening.
“The piece has always represented a moment of stillness for me—a reminder to pause and truly observe,” says Kristinkov. “With this new version, I wanted to deepen that feeling through both performance and immersive sound.”
Presented for the first time in spatial audio, the release envelops the listener in an intimate yet expansive sonic world. Its serene pacing, rich harmonic language, and subtle rhythmic motion make Observation (No. 5) a timeless and deeply personal musical experience.
Listen here: https://song.link/observation
About The Artist
Stefan Kristinkov is a New York-based composer, clarinetist, and interdisciplinary artist whose work explores the boundaries between sound, silence, and emotion. Known for his nuanced approach to musical storytelling, Kristinkov continues to create works that resonate with clarity, precision, and introspective beauty.
https://www.stefankristinkov.com
A meditative, post-minimalist work for clarinet and string orchestra, Observation (No. 5) captures Kristinkov’s ability to create music of quiet intensity and emotional depth. The composition unfolds in gently shifting textures, with lyrical clarinet lines weaving through a shimmering backdrop of strings. This new interpretation, recorded in June 2025, highlights the subtle interplay between soloist and ensemble, inviting listeners into a space of reflection and attentive listening.
“The piece has always represented a moment of stillness for me—a reminder to pause and truly observe,” says Kristinkov. “With this new version, I wanted to deepen that feeling through both performance and immersive sound.”
Presented for the first time in spatial audio, the release envelops the listener in an intimate yet expansive sonic world. Its serene pacing, rich harmonic language, and subtle rhythmic motion make Observation (No. 5) a timeless and deeply personal musical experience.
Listen here: https://song.link/observation
About The Artist
Stefan Kristinkov is a New York-based composer, clarinetist, and interdisciplinary artist whose work explores the boundaries between sound, silence, and emotion. Known for his nuanced approach to musical storytelling, Kristinkov continues to create works that resonate with clarity, precision, and introspective beauty.
https://www.stefankristinkov.com
Contact
Ulterground RecordsContact
Boris Coello
360-361-5179
www.ulterground.com
Boris Coello
360-361-5179
www.ulterground.com
Categories