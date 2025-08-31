Asteriosoft at DMEXCO 2025: Practical AdTech Solutions for Advertisers and Publishers
Asteriosoft will participate in DMEXCO 2025, taking place September 17–18 in Cologne. The team will be available at Hall 6.1, Booth T010 to present its programmatic advertising platforms and discuss challenges and boundaries of modern AdTech solutions with partners and clients.
Alexandria, NY, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At the booth, visitors will be able to explore:
Ready-to-use DSP – a demand-side platform designed for fast launch. It includes advanced targeting, campaign self-service, real-time analytics, and cost optimization tools.
Supply Side Platform – provides automated inventory management, advanced reporting, and access to premium demand sources for publishing houses and ad networks. The platform is designed to maximize revenue while ensuring transparency and brand safety.
Ad Server – scalable platforms for agencies and ad networks that support yield management, analytics, privacy compliance, and smooth integration with DSPs and ad exchanges.
Custom AdTech development – solutions built from the ground up, including DSPs, SSPs, AdServers, Ad Exchanges, DMPs and CDPs. Projects are tailored to specific business needs, with architecture optimised for high load.
“DMEXCO is a good opportunity to meet our partners and potential clients and explore how to make programmatic solutions more effective,” said Tanya Anoykina, COO at Asteriosoft.
Since 2006, Asteriosoft has been building programmatic platforms for advertising technology companies worldwide. The portfolio includes DSPs, SSPs, AdServers, and analytics systems. Many clients have been working with Asteriosoft for more than ten years, relying on long-term stability, scalable architecture, and ongoing platform support.
Anastasiya Zemlyanskaya
+38268224906
www.asteriosoft.com
