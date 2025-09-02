Darlene Hogan’s Newly Released "Grace’s Garden: A Place Where God’s Grace Abounds" is an Inspiring Faith-Based Children’s Book Blending Biblical Truths with Science

“Grace’s Garden: A Place Where God’s Grace Abounds” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darlene Hogan is a unique children’s series that combines stories rooted in the gospel with scientific exploration, encouraging young readers to grow in their faith and understanding of God’s creation.