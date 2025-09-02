Darlene Hogan’s Newly Released "Grace’s Garden: A Place Where God’s Grace Abounds" is an Inspiring Faith-Based Children’s Book Blending Biblical Truths with Science
“Grace’s Garden: A Place Where God’s Grace Abounds” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darlene Hogan is a unique children’s series that combines stories rooted in the gospel with scientific exploration, encouraging young readers to grow in their faith and understanding of God’s creation.
Pearl River, NY, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Grace’s Garden: A Place Where God’s Grace Abounds”: a heartwarming and educational children’s book series. “Grace’s Garden: A Place Where God’s Grace Abounds” is the God-inspired handiwork of published author, Darlene Hogan, a devoted wife, mother, and educator with over thirty-five years of experience teaching students from elementary school to college. Holding advanced degrees in education and English literature, she is passionate about guiding others academically and spiritually. Introduced to Jesus at a young age, Darlene's life has been marked by God’s faithful love and grace, which she seeks to share through her Grace’s Garden book series. Her writing reflects a deep appreciation for God’s creation and a desire to help others understand the gospel. Residing in New York’s Hudson Valley, she continues to serve her local church, mentor children, and joyfully expresses her faith through teaching, writing, and hospitality.
Hogan shares, “Welcome to the Grace’s Garden series. Found within this volume are the first two stories: “Grace Finds Ruthie” and “Faith Takes Courage.” Both aim to plant the seeds of an identity rooted in the accomplished work of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Readers will discover that their truest identity has been given to them by God, and that only by His grace, through faith in His Son, Jesus Messiah alone, do they become His eternity-bound, beloved children!
Unique to the series is Grace’s Garden’s capacity to merge faith with science, and academics with an understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Each faith-inspiring plot has an embedded “story within the story” set within the context of a knowledge and understanding of the physical world and the creatures, which the LORD God has created to inhabit it.
Migration is the academic focus for both stories in this volume, but other topics of Physical, Life, and Earth sciences, are implanted to spur interest for a future study.
Children will marvel at the divinely inspired life cycles of two of His magnificent creations, the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird and the Monarch Butterfly.
As they learn, children will be encouraged to trust God with the challenges that confront their young lives. Moving away, losing teeth, and starting a new school are each explored within the framework of a loving and caring God’s willingness and ability to comfort and save.
The children in the stories serve as a model for Christian fellowship as they commiserate, share the gospel, and support one another to trust in the LORD and depend on Jesus as their Savior.
Along with the beautifully illustrated pages, each fictional story includes a study companion loaded with facts and information and a Test Your Knowledge section that hopes to extend the learning that the stories spark. Included as well are several activity options that will inspire an application of the gleaned biblical knowledge and an opportunity for families to share together a deeper knowledge and appreciation for the LORD God’s majestic creation.
For God’s “older children,” the Salvation Spotlight, a correlating Bible study and related lesson plan, is included to scaffold a deeper understanding of the gospel and may provide a time of worship and pleasure in God’s Word for you as you prepare to share the stories with your children, grandchildren, or students.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlene Hogan’s new book beautifully combines engaging storytelling with educational content, making it an ideal resource for families, educators, and churches seeking to nurture children’s faith and curiosity about God’s creation. Through its unique blend of biblical teaching and scientific exploration, “Grace’s Garden: A Place Where God’s Grace Abounds” inspires young readers to grow spiritually while deepening their understanding of the world around them.
Consumers can purchase “Grace’s Garden: A Place Where God’s Grace Abounds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grace’s Garden: A Place Where God’s Grace Abounds,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
