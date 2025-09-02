Ken Hayes’s Newly Released "Coalwood: Almost Heaven (But Not Quite!)" is a Heartwarming and Humorous Reflection on Growing Up in a Small West Virginia Coal Town
“Coalwood: Almost Heaven (But Not Quite!)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken Hayes is a nostalgic and entertaining memoir that shares the misadventures, life lessons, and laughter of boyhood in a 1960s coal mining community.
Blountville, TN, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Coalwood: Almost Heaven (But Not Quite!)”: a charming and insightful story of childhood, community, and the unforgettable characters that shaped a young boy’s life. “Coalwood: Almost Heaven (But Not Quite!)” is the creation of published author, Ken Hayes, who grew up in a small coal mining town during the 1960s and early 1970s, shaping a life perspective enriched by those early challenges and his service in the U.S. Air Force. Beyond writing, he is a talented gospel singer, songwriter, musician, and passionate fisherman. Ken has served as music director for several churches in Tennessee’s Tri-Cities area and continues to create music in his home studio. He and his wife, Rebecca, are retired and living in Blountville, Tennessee. Readers can contact him at soundtowntn@gmail.com.
Hayes shares, “Growing up in a small coal mining community can be an interesting and unique experience! Coalwood: Almost Heaven (But Not Quite!) is a true story set in such a town in southern West Virginia during the late sixties and early seventies. The story includes family mishaps, sibling rivalries, and the misadventures of a young boy and his three best friends as they find ways to entertain themselves while trying to stay out of trouble. The boy’s father worked as a troubleshooter in the coal mines, and his mother was a stay-at-home Christian mom who had her hands full trying to raise five rowdy kids.
These country boys enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, fighting, playing baseball, and, of course, spending time with girls, as most boys do! This collection of stories documents their humorous adventures and exciting journeys that helped them survive their childhood.
Welcome to Coalwood—the town of friendly people!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken Hayes’s new book is a heartfelt celebration of family, faith, friendship, and the unforgettable experiences that come with growing up in a tight-knit Appalachian town.
Consumers can purchase “Coalwood: Almost Heaven (But Not Quite!)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Coalwood: Almost Heaven (But Not Quite!),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
