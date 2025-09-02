Author Theresa Desantis’s New Book, "The Sea Mist Inn," is a Thrilling Romance That Follows a Widow Who Begins to Fall for One of the Guests of Her Bed-and-Breakfast

Recent release “The Sea Mist Inn” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theresa DeSantis follows Carolyn who, after the passing of her husband, turns her home into a bed-and-breakfast, where a magical mist seems to solve the problems of her guests. When a former rock star comes to stay with her, the two begin to develop feelings for the other, but try to resist their mutual attraction.