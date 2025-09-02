Author Theresa Desantis’s New Book, "The Sea Mist Inn," is a Thrilling Romance That Follows a Widow Who Begins to Fall for One of the Guests of Her Bed-and-Breakfast
Recent release “The Sea Mist Inn” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theresa DeSantis follows Carolyn who, after the passing of her husband, turns her home into a bed-and-breakfast, where a magical mist seems to solve the problems of her guests. When a former rock star comes to stay with her, the two begin to develop feelings for the other, but try to resist their mutual attraction.
New York, NY, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Theresa DeSantis, a native of New Jersey who currently resides in Florida, where she works at an assisted-living facility alongside her writing career, has completed her new book, “The Sea Mist Inn”: a stirring tale of a widow who, after transforming her house into a bed-and-breakfast, meets a former rock star who comes to stay at her inn, setting off a potential romance between the two.
“Carolyn Vincetelli had a seemingly perfect marriage,” writes DeSantis. “When Carolyn became a widow in her late fifties, she had no idea what life had in store for her. She turned her summer home into a bed-and-breakfast that she runs with her adult son who has Asperger’s syndrome.
“Guests often told her of a ‘mist’ surrounding the inn at night. They seemed to think this magical mist was solving their problems. Carolyn, never having seen the mist, knew enough not to argue with the customers. It had been good for business and solved her financial problems. But what about her loneliness?
“Enter Sebastian Jennings, former rock star, recovering alcoholic and drug addict. Sebastian comes to the Sea Mist Inn to recover from the death of his Down syndrome brother and to write music again. Carolyn’s friend Byron thinks they are perfect for each other. Not so Carolyn and Sebastian.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Theresa DeSantis’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Caroyln and Sebastian’s journey to finally get out of each other’s way in order to find true love. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Sea Mist Inn” beautifully weaves together magic and romance, promising to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Sea Mist Inn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
