Author Wanda Hansbrough Smith’s New Book, "The Book of Wisdom and Why," is an Engaging Collection of Reflections and Ruminations Aimed to Uplift and Inspire Readers
Recent release “The Book of Wisdom and Why” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wanda Hansbrough Smith is a stirring read that explores different concepts concerning the human condition, encouraging readers to ponder the "whys" of life. Inspired by her own lived experiences, Smith seeks to provide uplifting words to navigate the challenges and struggles readers may face.
Sterling Heights, MI, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wanda Hansbrough Smith has completed her new book, “The Book of Wisdom and Why”: a compelling and eye-opening series that invites readers to think critically of the world around them, pondering life’s mysteries through the author’s reflections and learned wisdom.
“How often do you ponder about the whys of life?” writes Smith. “Are you the pillar many seek for encouragement and support? Many seek food for thought but don’t always ask for it. Daily moments may occur that can have one asking: Why? What if? How come? Words to life can be uplifting and thought-provoking.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wanda Hansbrough Smith’s engaging series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, imparting lasting wisdom that will carry them through life’s challenges and provide both comfort and healing.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Book of Wisdom and Why" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
