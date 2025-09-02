Author Wanda Hansbrough Smith’s New Book, "The Book of Wisdom and Why," is an Engaging Collection of Reflections and Ruminations Aimed to Uplift and Inspire Readers

Recent release “The Book of Wisdom and Why” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wanda Hansbrough Smith is a stirring read that explores different concepts concerning the human condition, encouraging readers to ponder the "whys" of life. Inspired by her own lived experiences, Smith seeks to provide uplifting words to navigate the challenges and struggles readers may face.