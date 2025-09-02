Author Freddie Floyd Jr.’s New Book, “It's Time To Grow,” is a Powerful and Comprehensive Guide That Aims to Help Readers Transform Their Life Through God
Recent release “It's Time To Grow: How Focusing on Spiritual Growth Can Transform Your Life and Relationships” from Covenant Books author Freddie Floyd Jr. is a thought-provoking guide to rebuilding one’s life and breaking free from one’s emotional shackles through growing their faith and relationship with the Lord.
Sacramento, CA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Freddie Floyd Jr., a veteran of the US Army who rededicated his life to Christ in 2016, has completed his new book, “It's Time To Grow: How Focusing on Spiritual Growth Can Transform Your Life and Relationships”: an eye-opening look at how forging a relationship with God and re-centering one’s life around the Lord can lead to lasting improvements in one’s relationships with others.
“Is depression, fear, and anxiety holding you back, silently chipping away at your spiritual well-being and tearing apart your relationships?” asks Floyd Jr. “It’s time to break free from these silent killers and embark on a journey of healing and growth that will transform your life. Welcome to ‘It’s Time to Grow’, a profound guidebook that will change the way you perceive yourself, your faith, and your relationships.
“For men, ‘It’s Time to Grow’ sheds light on the importance of emotional and spiritual growth, fostering stronger bonds with their loved ones. Discover how to navigate the intricate dynamics of relationships, both with God and the women who share your life’s journey. Freddie Floyd provides essential insights that will empower men to find the support they need and become the partners they were destined to be.
“Women, too, will find invaluable wisdom within these pages, learning how to deepen intimacy and healing within their relationships, especially with the men they love. Discover the solutions you’ve been seeking as you explore your connection with the men in your life.
“If you’re yearning for spiritual growth in your relationship with God, self-discovery, and better connections with others, ‘It’s Time to Grow’ will equip you with the tools to conquer fear and intimidation. Unearth God’s truths about your identity and witness remarkable transformation in every aspect of your life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Freddie Floyd Jr.’s new book invites readers to break free from depression, fear, and anxiety and to stop living in delusion and recognize reality through growing their relationship with God. Emotionally candid and enlightening, “It’s Time to Grow” will challenge readers with each turn of the page, providing the resources they need to step into a life filled with spiritual growth, self-acceptance, and enriching relationships.
Readers can purchase “It's Time To Grow: How Focusing on Spiritual Growth Can Transform Your Life and Relationships” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. Also available is the audible version.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
