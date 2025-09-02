Author Ann Carpentiere’s New Book, “A Dog Tells His Girl His Story,” is a Heartfelt Tale of a Golden Retriever Who Tells His Life Story to His Owner’s Young Daughter

Recent release “A Dog Tells His Girl His Story” from Covenant Books author Ann Carpentiere is a charming story that centers around a golden retriever who tells his owner’s young daughter about his history with the family before she was born. Alongside his story, the dog also shares tips of how they can get along together in the future.