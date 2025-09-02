Author Ann Carpentiere’s New Book, “A Dog Tells His Girl His Story,” is a Heartfelt Tale of a Golden Retriever Who Tells His Life Story to His Owner’s Young Daughter
Recent release “A Dog Tells His Girl His Story” from Covenant Books author Ann Carpentiere is a charming story that centers around a golden retriever who tells his owner’s young daughter about his history with the family before she was born. Alongside his story, the dog also shares tips of how they can get along together in the future.
Mineola, NY, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ann Carpentiere, a loving mother and grandmother who worked for many years in a children’s program as a clinical social worker, has completed her new book, “A Dog Tells His Girl His Story”: an adorable story that centers around a golden retriever as he tells his girl his history and place in the family before she was born.
Carpentiere begins her tale, “To my girl, you see me as I am now—a big old dog. But I wasn’t always this way. Things were different in our home before you were born. If I could talk, I would tell you things that may surprise you. If I could talk, I would tell my story to you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ann Carpentiere’s new book is a beautiful testament to the love that families can share with their dogs, and how even as a family grows, their bonds can remain just as strong.
With vibrant artwork to help bring Carpentiere’s story to life, “A Dog Tells His Girl His Story” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “A Dog Tells His Girl His Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
