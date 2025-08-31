Christian Artist Mikey Loy Releases Powerful Single “SUICID3” for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Christian artist Mikey Loy releases his fourth single, SUICID3, on Sept. 1 during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Produced by Grace Path, the song and music video share Loy’s personal journey of loss, depression, and hope through Jesus Christ. Inspired by the death of his brother to suicide, SUICID3 offers a message of life and redemption, pointing those struggling with despair to the saving power of Christ.
Zanesville, OH, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christian recording artist Mikey Loy will release his fourth single, SUICID3, on all major music platforms September 1, aligning with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The official music video, directed and produced by Dennis McClung of Grace Path, a nonprofit Christian production company, will premiere the same day on YouTube.
SUICID3 delivers a bold message of hope and redemption, addressing one of the darkest battles many face, suicidal thoughts and the weight of despair. Loy, who lost his own brother to suicide, pours his personal grief into the song while declaring victory over the spirit of suicide through the power of Jesus Christ. The music video portrays his raw journey of mourning, wrestling with the temptation to follow the same path, and ultimately surrendering his pain to the Lord, choosing life and faith over death.
“This song is for anyone standing at the edge of life and death,” Loy explains. “I want them to know there is a way out, and His name is Jesus.”
In a heartfelt call to action, Mikey invited individuals who have lost loved ones to suicide to submit their photos for inclusion in the music video, turning personal tragedies into a memorial of hope. “God turns what the enemy meant for evil into good,” Loy adds, echoing Genesis 50:20.
With a growing catalog of faith-filled music available on all streaming platforms, Mikey Loy continues to use his testimony and artistry to reach the broken, the hurting, and the lost. His website, mikeyloy.com, offers access to his press kit, contact information, social media links, and additional music.
About Mikey Loy
Mikey Loy is a Christian musician passionate about spreading the message of salvation, healing, and deliverance through music. His songs reflect his personal journey of faith and are aimed at bringing light to those walking through darkness.
Media Contact:
Mikey Loy
Website: mikeyloy.com
Press Kit & Contact: Available on website
