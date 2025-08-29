Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Plaquemine, Louisiana
Plaquemine, LA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners proudly announce the rebranding of Plaquemine Self Storage, located at 58521 Belleview Drive Plaquemine, LA 70764. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 485 units totaling 77,530 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled, non-climate, and parking unit options to the local communities of Plaquemine, Baton Rouge, and White Castle.
The rebranding, effective August 15, 2025, reflects Plaquemine Self Storage LLC’s ongoing commitment to provide secure, convenient storage while strengthening its presence and identity in the community. Absolute continues to provide professional self-storage management services at the property.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 58521 Belleview Drive Plaquemine, LA 70764, contact our office at 225-685-1005, or email us at plaqueminestorage@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
