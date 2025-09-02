Author Rosa Pryor-Trusty’s New Book, "Baltimore and Maryland Black History Stories," Explores Black Cultural History of the 1950s to 80s in the Baltimore Area

Recent release “Baltimore and Maryland Black History Stories: Who, What, When, and Where 1950s-1980s” from Page Publishing author Rosa Pryor-Trusty is an enlightening series that recounts rich cultural histories of Black communities in and around the Baltimore area, revealing the individuals, businesses, and stories that have helped to shape their lasting legacy.