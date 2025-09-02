Author Rosa Pryor-Trusty’s New Book, "Baltimore and Maryland Black History Stories," Explores Black Cultural History of the 1950s to 80s in the Baltimore Area
Recent release “Baltimore and Maryland Black History Stories: Who, What, When, and Where 1950s-1980s” from Page Publishing author Rosa Pryor-Trusty is an enlightening series that recounts rich cultural histories of Black communities in and around the Baltimore area, revealing the individuals, businesses, and stories that have helped to shape their lasting legacy.
Baltimore, MD, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rosa Pryor-Trusty, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as an entertainment editor, account executive, entertainment columnist, and roving journalist for the Baltimore Times for thirty-six years, has completed her new book, “Baltimore and Maryland Black History Stories: Who, What, When, and Where 1950s-1980s”: a stirring look at the incredible history of the Black community in the Baltimore area, and how their legacies helped to shape and influence the area.
Author Rosa Pryor is the popular and well-known entertainment columnist named “Rambling Rose,” which is her trade name and her readers affectionately call her. She was also with the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper for twenty-five years until the pandemic in March of 2019, with a weekly column, as well as on Line and Facebook. She freelances for other periodicals, community newspapers, and newsletters and has over two hundred thousand readerships. The author is also a longtime member of the National Association of Black Journalist (NABJ) since 1987, and was the founder and CEO of the Rosa Pryor Music Scholarship Fund, Inc, which provided money for aspiring musicians, ages five to seventeen, to pay tuition to a music institution, or to pay for musician lesson and/or purchase instruments. She is also the founder and CEO of an entertainment company with her husband, William “Shorty” Trusty, called Rosa Pryor Productions, Inc. This is a company that provides entertainment for local and national clubs, casinos, hotels, social events, and racetracks today.
“You have enjoyed my past two books so much it has encouraged me to do a third coffee-table book,” writes Pryor-Trusty. “Still on the same concept about our last book, ‘African American History of Baltimore’ communities, families, entertainment, music, people, places, and everyday folks in pictures telling a story and helping you to remember the yesterdays from the fifties through the eighties. This book will be a documented proof of history to share with your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, families, and friends for many years to come.
“This book will include stories, backgrounds of people, places, beaches, neighborhoods, movie theaters, parks and families, friends, churches, preachers, and businesses in Baltimore and the surrounding counties of Maryland that were not in my previous two books. Again, I will try to help you to remember the well-known, popular, and the most-talked-about bars, nightclubs, restaurants, ministers, American Caribbean family, friends, and music; undertakers, funeral homes, organizations, the hustlers, gangsters, politicians, local musicians, your families; radio and TV personalities; etc., all from the era of 1950s through the ’80s. Enjoy the memories. Remember, I am always musically yours!”
Published by Page Publishing, Rosa Pryor-Trusty’s engaging series will bring to life the various individuals who contributed to the lasting legacy of Baltimore’s Black communities, exploring their lives, businesses, relationships, and contributions that help to create a rich tapestry of culture and history. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Baltimore and Maryland Black History Stories: Who, What, When, and Where 1950s-1980s” is sure to resonate with any interested in the local history of the Baltimore area, as well as those interested in the histories of Black communities across America.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Baltimore and Maryland Black History Stories: Who, What, When, and Where 1950s-1980s” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
