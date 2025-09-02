Author Timothy Hodges’s New Book, "Underestimated: Unleashing the Power of Hidden Potential," is a Collection of Stories and Lessons Gleaned from the Author’s Career
Recent release “Underestimated: Unleashing the Power of Hidden Potential” from Page Publishing author Timothy Hodges is a series of stories from throughout the author’s career as a leader in the health-care industry that explores how people often underestimate themselves, and how one can overcome this weakness and achieve their best potential in both professional and personal spheres of life.
Avenel, NJ, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Timothy Hodges, an experienced leader with over thirty years of experience in the health-care industry, has completed his new book, “Underestimated: Unleashing the Power of Hidden Potential”: a collection of stories, lessons, advice, thoughts, and aspirations written to inspire individuals in their career journey to reach their fullest potential.
Author Timothy Hodges has spent his entire career advocating and working to improve the quality of care for older adults. He began his career in the hospital sector of health-care working in government relations and transitioned to leadership roles in operations and marketing for some of the largest senior care organizations in the United States. Currently, Hodges is the co-founder and CEO of Honor Aging, a strategic advisory firm in the health-care industry. He is also a member of the American Diabetes Association Community Leadership Board and enjoys traveling and supporting the performing arts and animal rights organizations.
Drawing on the many years of highs and lows in his own career, author Tim Hodges has put together a collection of motivating and thoughtful anecdotes and convictions intended to help others navigate their careers successfully. These stories, aspirations, and thoughts, which highlight the many lessons learned from the author’s real successes and failures, aim to be instructional, motivating, and thought- provoking all at once to the reader.
“This book is a collection of thoughts, ideas, affirmations, advice, and experiences centered around successful leadership, career development, resilience, change, culture, employee recruitment and engagement, and other content devoted to helping others bring out the best in themselves to excel in their careers,” writes Hodges.
“It was written over a two-year period and curated solely from experiences in my professional life. This book is intended to assist and inspire readers in tapping into and finding their authentic voices, inner resiliency, and ambition, and to guide them in realizing a complete and fulfilled life and career.”
Published by Page Publishing, Timothy Hodges’s enthralling series will encourage readers to look inward and self-reflect, guiding them to remove the roadblocks that everyone creates in their own minds with self-doubt, while encouraging the ritual of self-identifying strategies to rise above these doubts, in order to get to a better and more fulfilling place.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Underestimated: Unleashing the Power of Hidden Potential” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
