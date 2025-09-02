Author Timothy Hodges’s New Book, "Underestimated: Unleashing the Power of Hidden Potential," is a Collection of Stories and Lessons Gleaned from the Author’s Career

Recent release “Underestimated: Unleashing the Power of Hidden Potential” from Page Publishing author Timothy Hodges is a series of stories from throughout the author’s career as a leader in the health-care industry that explores how people often underestimate themselves, and how one can overcome this weakness and achieve their best potential in both professional and personal spheres of life.