Author Dr. David A. Pastorius’s New Book, "Secrets to Recovery: Volume 2: Sex Addiction," Encourages Readers to Allow God to Guide Them Away from Addiction
Recent release “Secrets to Recovery: Volume 2: Sex Addiction” from Page Publishing author Dr. David A. Pastorius is a moving work that helps readers work through their addiction and turn toward a life of faith.
Akron, OH, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. David A. Pastorius, a devoted, loving husband of thirty-eight years and a father to two for over thirty-five years, has completed his new book, “Secrets to Recovery: Volume 2: Sex Addiction”: an inspiring and empowering work that reminds readers that God is always there for them.
Rev. Dr. David Pastorius has over forty years of sobriety from drugs and alcohol. He has over thirty years of ministry experience and got his double degree in theology at Esoteric Interfaith Theological Seminary in June of 2019.
He’s a retired, disabled combat veteran of twenty-three years with honorable service in the US Military. He had two combat deployments: Balad, Iraq, in 2009, and Bagram, Afghanistan, in 2011. He served in three branches of the US Military: the US Army, the US Navy, and the US Air Force.
Pastorius writes, “What you need to know is that your confession is your testimony of what the Lord Jesus saved you from. For example, you were a thief, smoker, murder, a gambler, or a drug dealer. It doesn’t matter what you were but only to you because that’s what Jesus saved you from when you confessed that you were a sinner, and it’s what he saved you from. This is why we don’t see people staying sober because they are not being true to themselves.”
He continues, “We don’t need to look back all the time to what we were. The only important reason why we look back is to see what God has done for us and where he has taken us from when we start to forget. It’s your testimony of what God has done.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. David A. Pastorius’s thought-provoking work offers a new perspective for readers who feel stuck and trapped in addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Secrets to Recovery: Volume 2: Sex Addiction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
