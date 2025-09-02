Author Allen Bradley’s New Book, "Mistletoe Love," Follows Two High School Students Who Find Themselves Falling in Love Just as One is About to Move Away
Recent release “Mistletoe Love” from Page Publishing author Allen B school students who slowly develop feelings for each other just as Maria is about to leave school and move away. Years later, they find themselves reunited, and soon the old sparks they once felt come roaring back to life.
Kansas City, KS, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Allen Bradley, a loving husband and father and veteran who served the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department for over thirty-two years, retiring as a captain, has completed his new book, “Mistletoe Love”: a stirring tale that follows two students who begin to fall in love just as they are separated, only to be reunited years later and rediscover their feelings for one another.
“This is about a young boy who helps this girl get through the last weeks of school before she has to leave on Christmas and move to another state,” writes Bradley. “During that time, they fall in love under a mistletoe, and years later, guess who came back to town?”
Published by Page Publishing, Allen Bradley’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Maria and Joseph’s journey to reignite the spark that they once felt so many years ago. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Mistletoe Love” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Mistletoe Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
