Author Sandy Reynolds Sabot’s New Book, "Geri and Teri Learn About Being Generous," Follows Two Young Friends Who Learn the Importance of Helping the Less Fortunate
Recent release “Geri and Teri Learn About Being Generous” from Page Publishing author Sandy Reynolds Sabot is a charming tale that centers around two friends named Geri and Teri who learn what the word generous means from Geri’s grandmother. Curious how they can also be generous, Geri and Teri work to make a difference in the lives of others.
Washington, PA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sandy Reynolds Sabot, a loving wife and mother, has completed her new book, “Geri and Teri Learn About Being Generous”: a stirring tale that follows two young friends who learn what being generous means and strive to help others in need.
Author Sandy Reynolds Sabot grew up in eastern Pennsylvania and attended Point Park College in Pittsburgh, where she met her future husband, Bob. After graduating with journalism and communications degrees, they have moved to Washington, Pennsylvania, where they have lived their entire married life, and have one adopted son. When she’s not writing, Sandy enjoys get-togethers with friends and family, attending concerts, being involved in her church (where she taught Sunday school for grades K-2 for twenty years), singing in the choir, participating in Ladies Aid, and serving on the session. She and Bob are also politically active and involved in their local area.
“Geri and Teri are two friends who grew up together and learned many life lessons from Geri’s grandmother,” writes Sabot. “The first lesson they learn is about being generous. They learn how fortunate they are to have families who can buy their food, but there are many families who can’t afford everything they need. They learn that although they are children, they can help to make a difference.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sandy Reynolds Sabot’s engaging tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to be kind and share with others in their lives. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Sabot’s story to life, “Geri and Teri Learn About Being Generous” is sure to captivate young readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Geri and Teri Learn About Being Generous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
