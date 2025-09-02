Author Sandy Reynolds Sabot’s New Book, "Geri and Teri Learn About Being Generous," Follows Two Young Friends Who Learn the Importance of Helping the Less Fortunate

Recent release “Geri and Teri Learn About Being Generous” from Page Publishing author Sandy Reynolds Sabot is a charming tale that centers around two friends named Geri and Teri who learn what the word generous means from Geri’s grandmother. Curious how they can also be generous, Geri and Teri work to make a difference in the lives of others.