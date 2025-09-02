Author Gail Paquin’s New Book, "Open Doorway to Eternity," Centers Around Three Astronauts on Their Vital Mission to Find a New Habitable World for Humanity’s Survival

Recent release “Open Doorway to Eternity” from Page Publishing author Gail Paquin is a compelling novel that follows three astronauts who set out on a historic space exploration journey. Their mission is to find a habitable planet that mankind could colonize, but they soon find something extraordinary that they could have never prepared for.