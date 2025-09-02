Author Gail Paquin’s New Book, "Open Doorway to Eternity," Centers Around Three Astronauts on Their Vital Mission to Find a New Habitable World for Humanity’s Survival
Recent release “Open Doorway to Eternity” from Page Publishing author Gail Paquin is a compelling novel that follows three astronauts who set out on a historic space exploration journey. Their mission is to find a habitable planet that mankind could colonize, but they soon find something extraordinary that they could have never prepared for.
McCormick, SC, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gail Paquin, a loving wife who is currently enjoying retirement, has completed her new book, “Open Doorway to Eternity”: a gripping novel that centers around three astronauts who venture into space to find a planet that mankind could conceivably move to as they continue to destroy planet Earth.
Author Gail Paquin was born and raised in Northeastern Connecticut. Her family lived on eighteen acres in a rural setting, and she grew up with many animals, including dogs, chickens, ponies, and horses. She belonged to a 4-H club called The Galloping Ghosts, and competed in local horse show competitions with her horse, Krackers. The author attended the University of Connecticut, and completed a two-year agriculture course, eventually working for a glass container manufacturer, Staples, and Foxwoods Resort Casino, before retiring.
“I wrote this book mostly because of the world around us,” writes Paquin. “The wars, the nuclear capabilities, and the pollution of sea, land, and air—Mother Earth can’t take much more. So this inspired me to write this story. Three of the best astronauts NASA has—Roger Winter, the commander; Willie Davies, the mission specialist; and Jake Riley Green, the payload specialist—they are setting out with the most advanced spacecraft. They hope to find habitable planets that we can live on. But what they find is unexpected and extraordinary.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gail Paquin’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic interstellar journey in which the entirety of mankind’s survival rests on the shoulders of three brave space travelers. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Open Doorway to Eternity” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Open Doorway to Eternity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Gail Paquin was born and raised in Northeastern Connecticut. Her family lived on eighteen acres in a rural setting, and she grew up with many animals, including dogs, chickens, ponies, and horses. She belonged to a 4-H club called The Galloping Ghosts, and competed in local horse show competitions with her horse, Krackers. The author attended the University of Connecticut, and completed a two-year agriculture course, eventually working for a glass container manufacturer, Staples, and Foxwoods Resort Casino, before retiring.
“I wrote this book mostly because of the world around us,” writes Paquin. “The wars, the nuclear capabilities, and the pollution of sea, land, and air—Mother Earth can’t take much more. So this inspired me to write this story. Three of the best astronauts NASA has—Roger Winter, the commander; Willie Davies, the mission specialist; and Jake Riley Green, the payload specialist—they are setting out with the most advanced spacecraft. They hope to find habitable planets that we can live on. But what they find is unexpected and extraordinary.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gail Paquin’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic interstellar journey in which the entirety of mankind’s survival rests on the shoulders of three brave space travelers. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Open Doorway to Eternity” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Open Doorway to Eternity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories