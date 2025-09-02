Author David Newell’s New Book "Meade Hill Road: Sarah Jane" is a Poignant Novel That Follows a Loving Family Who Must Find a Way to Continue on After a Devastating Lost
Recent release “Meade Hill Road: Sarah Jane” from Page Publishing author David Newell is a powerful and heartfelt novel set in 1870s Vermont that follows a loving family who find themselves faced with grief and heartache after the loss of their mother. Despite their shock, the family works to move forward together, stronger and united in their grief.
Woodbury, CT, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Newell, a loving father and grandfather who resides with his wife in Connecticut with their chickens and their cat, has completed his new book, “Meade Hill Road: Sarah Jane”: a compelling tale that follows a close-knit family in 1879 Vermont that grow together as a strong unit after struggling with the early death of their caring mother during child birth.
Newell begins his tale, “Wales was crestfallen over the death of his best friend and mother of his children. He looked down at Sarah, who lay there so peacefully on the operating table. How would he go on without her? He sobbed. He could not control his emotions.
“He finally leaned over, kissed Sarah on the forehead, said good-bye, and slowly stepped out of the room and caught a last glance of her as he closed the door.
“Sarah died giving birth to their daughter, Sarah Jane. The child lived. The hospital would keep her for four days, which hopefully would give Wales enough time to get his life in order.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Newell’s riveting tale is the sequel to the author’s first published novel, “Sarah Jane”, and will captivate readers as they explore the beauty and strength that can be found in the depths of life’s darkest moments and loss. Drawing from the author’s own lived experiences, “Meade Hill Road: Sarah Jane” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Meade Hill Road: Sarah Jane” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Newell begins his tale, “Wales was crestfallen over the death of his best friend and mother of his children. He looked down at Sarah, who lay there so peacefully on the operating table. How would he go on without her? He sobbed. He could not control his emotions.
“He finally leaned over, kissed Sarah on the forehead, said good-bye, and slowly stepped out of the room and caught a last glance of her as he closed the door.
“Sarah died giving birth to their daughter, Sarah Jane. The child lived. The hospital would keep her for four days, which hopefully would give Wales enough time to get his life in order.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Newell’s riveting tale is the sequel to the author’s first published novel, “Sarah Jane”, and will captivate readers as they explore the beauty and strength that can be found in the depths of life’s darkest moments and loss. Drawing from the author’s own lived experiences, “Meade Hill Road: Sarah Jane” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Meade Hill Road: Sarah Jane” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories