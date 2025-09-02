Author David Newell’s New Book "Meade Hill Road: Sarah Jane" is a Poignant Novel That Follows a Loving Family Who Must Find a Way to Continue on After a Devastating Lost

Recent release “Meade Hill Road: Sarah Jane” from Page Publishing author David Newell is a powerful and heartfelt novel set in 1870s Vermont that follows a loving family who find themselves faced with grief and heartache after the loss of their mother. Despite their shock, the family works to move forward together, stronger and united in their grief.