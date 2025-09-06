Home at Home Celebrates One Year of Keeping Local Seniors Safe at Home
Local Aging-in-Place Service Provider Reflects on First Year Impact and Announces Plans for Continued Growth
Minneapolis, MN, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Home at Home, a local aging-in-place service provider, today celebrates its one-year anniversary of helping older adults live safely and independently in their own homes. Since launching in October 2024, the company has provided personalized home assessments, safety modifications, and ongoing support services to families seeking alternatives to traditional senior living facilities.
In the last year, Home at Home has helped families throughout the area create safer, more accessible homes for their aging loved ones. The company's personalized approach has enabled seniors to maintain their independence and given families greater confidence in their loved ones' safety.
"This first year has shown us the tremendous need in our community for aging-in-place solutions," said Libby Stanton, co-founder of Home at Home. "Every family we've worked with has a unique story, but they all share the same goal: keeping their loved ones safe, comfortable, and independent at home."
Home at Home's approach includes personalized home safety assessments and strategic modifications ranging from grab bars and improved lighting to ramps and bathroom renovations. The company works closely with seniors and their families to identify hazards, improve accessibility, and create customized safety plans.
"As a certified aging in place specialist, I've seen how the right modifications can completely transform someone's ability to live safely at home," said Stanton. "It's incredibly rewarding to help families find solutions that preserve both safety and independence for the seniors living in the home and peace of mind for their adult children.”
The company's growth aligns with national trends showing increased demand for aging-in-place services. With 77% of adults over the age of 50 expressing a desire to remain in their homes according to AARP research, and the national average for nursing home costs exceeding $111,000 annually for shared rooms, home modifications represent a cost-effective solution that preserves independence.
Looking ahead to year two, Home at Home plans to expand into Duluth, Rochester, and St. Cloud and continue the focus on personalized, family-centered solutions.
In the last year, Home at Home has helped families throughout the area create safer, more accessible homes for their aging loved ones. The company's personalized approach has enabled seniors to maintain their independence and given families greater confidence in their loved ones' safety.
"This first year has shown us the tremendous need in our community for aging-in-place solutions," said Libby Stanton, co-founder of Home at Home. "Every family we've worked with has a unique story, but they all share the same goal: keeping their loved ones safe, comfortable, and independent at home."
Home at Home's approach includes personalized home safety assessments and strategic modifications ranging from grab bars and improved lighting to ramps and bathroom renovations. The company works closely with seniors and their families to identify hazards, improve accessibility, and create customized safety plans.
"As a certified aging in place specialist, I've seen how the right modifications can completely transform someone's ability to live safely at home," said Stanton. "It's incredibly rewarding to help families find solutions that preserve both safety and independence for the seniors living in the home and peace of mind for their adult children.”
The company's growth aligns with national trends showing increased demand for aging-in-place services. With 77% of adults over the age of 50 expressing a desire to remain in their homes according to AARP research, and the national average for nursing home costs exceeding $111,000 annually for shared rooms, home modifications represent a cost-effective solution that preserves independence.
Looking ahead to year two, Home at Home plans to expand into Duluth, Rochester, and St. Cloud and continue the focus on personalized, family-centered solutions.
Contact
Home at HomeContact
Julie Kuepers
952-457-0306
homeathome.us
Julie Kuepers
952-457-0306
homeathome.us
Categories