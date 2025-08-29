Kraken Automotive Launches Compassionate Auto Repair Program for Disabled Veterans in North Central Florida
Kraken Automotive has introduced a new initiative to help disabled veterans with essential auto repairs, ensuring they can maintain independence and access medical care, work, and daily needs.
Williston, FL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kraken Automotive, a highly respected mobile auto service provider based in North Central Florida, proudly announces the launch of its "Auto Repairs for Disabled Veterans" program. This initiative is dedicated to ensuring that disabled veterans in our community maintain their independence by granting them access to reliable, affordable vehicle repairs.
Founded on Trust and Service
Since its establishment in 2021, Kraken Automotive has built a reputation for excellence in mobile repair services—backed by glowing reviews and unwavering customer satisfaction.
Addressing a Critical Need
Recognizing a significant gap—since the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs does not cover vehicle repairs—Kraken Automotive is stepping in. Repair costs can be a burdensome setback for veterans on fixed incomes, potentially affecting access to medical appointments, employment, and daily routines.
How the Program Works
Discounted Labor: Repair labor costs are adjusted based on veterans' income levels—making expert assistance affordable.
Parts Coverage (as funds allow): Veterans may bring their own parts for service; when donations permit, Kraken Automotive will supply parts as well.
Service Area
The initiative covers veterans residing in Levy, Marion, Sumter, Citrus, and Dixie counties in North Central Florida.
Why Every Donation Counts
A small $50 donation can provide a veteran with routine maintenance like an oil change. Larger donations can help cover essential parts for a vital repair.
All donations go directly to the program—maximizing impact, empowering veterans, and helping them stay on the road. Their fundraiser can be found on GoFundMe or toucan reach out to their team directly for donations and/or application information.
Contact
Jennifer Warriner
352-234-6872
https://krakenautomotivefl.com
