PromptMed Urgent Care Appoints New Co-Medical Director, Signaling Continued Commitment to Clinical Excellence and Community-Centered Care
PromptMed Urgent Care has appointed Dr. Haydee Manley, MD, as Co-Medical Director. With 12+ years of Family Medicine and Urgent Care experience, Dr. Manley strengthens PromptMed Urgent Care's commitment to clinical excellence, patient trust, and community-based care across its four Lake County clinics. PromptMed Urgent Care was also named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.
Highland Park, IL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PromptMed Urgent Care is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Haydee Manley, MD, as its new Co-Medical Director. This is a pivotal leadership role that reflects the company’s ongoing investment in accessible healthcare, provider excellence, and the communities it serves.
With a background in Family Medicine and Urgent Care, and with over 12 years of hands-on clinical experience, Dr. Manley brings not only a wealth of medical expertise but also a deep understanding of what high-quality urgent care should look and feel like. Known for her positive energy, collaborative leadership style, and dedication to patient education, Dr. Manley is already making a powerful impact within the PromptMed Urgent Care provider team.
“Strong clinical leadership isn’t just a priority — it’s a promise. With this appointment, we’re reinforcing our foundation of trust, consistency, and clinical excellence across every PromptMed Urgent Care locations,” said Hunter A. Davis, CEO of PromptMed Urgent Care. “Dr. Manley shares our vision of not just convenient care, but truly compassionate, community-based healthcare that every patient can trust.”
PromptMed Urgent Care’s reputation for high-quality, walk-in urgent care continues to grow thanks to a team of dedicated healthcare professionals committed to clinical integrity, operational efficiency, and community trust. The addition of Dr. Manley to the medical leadership team is yet another step toward deepening that trust and delivering on the company’s promise: to care, to educate, and to provide accessible healthcare.
About PromptMed Urgent Care
Founded in 2014, PromptMed Urgent Care is a neighborhood walk-in medical clinic committed to delivering fast, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to communities across Lake County, Illinois. With four convenient clinic locations in Highland Park, Grayslake, Waukegan, and Antioch, PromptMed Urgent Care offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, as well as physical exams, testing, and occupational health services — all without appointments. Recognized in 2025 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, PromptMed Urgent Care is proud to be named to the Inc. 5000 list by Inc. Magazine, a testament to the trust of our patients and the dedication of our team.
With a background in Family Medicine and Urgent Care, and with over 12 years of hands-on clinical experience, Dr. Manley brings not only a wealth of medical expertise but also a deep understanding of what high-quality urgent care should look and feel like. Known for her positive energy, collaborative leadership style, and dedication to patient education, Dr. Manley is already making a powerful impact within the PromptMed Urgent Care provider team.
“Strong clinical leadership isn’t just a priority — it’s a promise. With this appointment, we’re reinforcing our foundation of trust, consistency, and clinical excellence across every PromptMed Urgent Care locations,” said Hunter A. Davis, CEO of PromptMed Urgent Care. “Dr. Manley shares our vision of not just convenient care, but truly compassionate, community-based healthcare that every patient can trust.”
PromptMed Urgent Care’s reputation for high-quality, walk-in urgent care continues to grow thanks to a team of dedicated healthcare professionals committed to clinical integrity, operational efficiency, and community trust. The addition of Dr. Manley to the medical leadership team is yet another step toward deepening that trust and delivering on the company’s promise: to care, to educate, and to provide accessible healthcare.
About PromptMed Urgent Care
Founded in 2014, PromptMed Urgent Care is a neighborhood walk-in medical clinic committed to delivering fast, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to communities across Lake County, Illinois. With four convenient clinic locations in Highland Park, Grayslake, Waukegan, and Antioch, PromptMed Urgent Care offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, as well as physical exams, testing, and occupational health services — all without appointments. Recognized in 2025 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, PromptMed Urgent Care is proud to be named to the Inc. 5000 list by Inc. Magazine, a testament to the trust of our patients and the dedication of our team.
Contact
PromptMed Urgent CareContact
Lee Fisher
224-243-7608
https://www.promptmedurgentcare.net/
Lee Fisher
224-243-7608
https://www.promptmedurgentcare.net/
Categories