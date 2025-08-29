PromptMed Urgent Care Appoints New Co-Medical Director, Signaling Continued Commitment to Clinical Excellence and Community-Centered Care

PromptMed Urgent Care has appointed Dr. Haydee Manley, MD, as Co-Medical Director. With 12+ years of Family Medicine and Urgent Care experience, Dr. Manley strengthens PromptMed Urgent Care's commitment to clinical excellence, patient trust, and community-based care across its four Lake County clinics. PromptMed Urgent Care was also named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.