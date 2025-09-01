"We Do," by Jason Mitchell Kahn to Launch September 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and seasoned wedding planner Jason Mitchell Kahn will release his new book, "We Do" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-144-5, 979-8-88797-145-2, 979-8-88797-146-9) on Labor Day, September 1, 2025.
Hartford, CT, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a world where love knows no boundaries, wedding planning has evolved to embrace the diversity of modern couples. In this insightful and inclusive guide, seasoned wedding planner Jason Mitchell Kahn shares his wisdom, humor, and heartfelt experiences to help you create the wedding of your dreams—regardless of who you are or who you love.
Reflecting on his journey as a gay adolescent who never imagined a career in weddings, the author weaves personal anecdotes with practical advice. He celebrates how far the world has come while acknowledging that some timeless traditions remain as relevant as ever. With a clear-eyed understanding of the stress that planning a wedding can bring, he delivers an easy-to-follow roadmap to ensure your event is both fabulous and foolproof.
This book takes you through the A-Zs of wedding planning, from the engagement party to the post-wedding reception, breaking down each stage into manageable, organized steps, complete with downloadable worksheets. Whether you’re choosing the perfect menu, navigating the nuanced etiquette of invitations, or tackling challenges unique to your experience, Jason’s thoughtful guidance will leave you feeling empowered and prepared.
Packed with expert tips, clever tricks, and lessons learned from years in the business, this is more than a wedding guide—it’s a toolkit for building a celebration as unique as your love story. By focusing on the big picture before diving into the details, you’ll lay a solid foundation for a stress-free planning process. With this book in hand, you’ll create a day filled with joy, authenticity, and memories that last a lifetime.
Get your copy of We Do at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FNQD1ZDC.
Jason Mitchell Kahn is the owner and creative director of Jason Mitchell Kahn & Co, a boutique agency that specializes in planning and executing events for non-traditional couples. His work has been featured in Vogue, the New York Times, People, has been named on the list of Best Planners by Brides Magazine and hailed as Broadway’s Wedding Planner by Playbill. He is a highly sought after speaker on inclusivity in weddings and is the author of Getting Groomed, the first wedding planner published for gay grooms, and is also the playwright behind The Boys Upstairs and The Red Box. He lives on the Upper West Side of Manhattan with his terrier Barnaby.
You can learn more about Jason and his work at JasonMitchellKahn.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Monday, September 1st, 2025, 332 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$34.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-145-2
$54.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-144-5
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-146-9
Contact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
