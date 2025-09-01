"We Do," by Jason Mitchell Kahn to Launch September 2025 from Publish Your Purpose

Author and seasoned wedding planner Jason Mitchell Kahn will release his new book, "We Do" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-144-5, 979-8-88797-145-2, 979-8-88797-146-9) on Labor Day, September 1, 2025.