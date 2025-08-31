InkProducts Opens New Booth at International Market World Auburndale FL
InkProducts has opened a new booth at International Market World, 1052 US-92, Auburndale, FL. Visit booths H-126 and H-127 every Friday–Sunday for refill kits, sublimation ink, edible ink, bulk ink, and printer supplies.
Frostproof, FL, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- InkProducts Inc., a trusted name in printer supplies and ink solutions for over 35 years, is excited to announce the opening of a new booth at International Market World, located at 1052 US-92, Auburndale, FL 33823. Customers can now find InkProducts every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Booths H-126 and H-127.
This expansion marks an exciting opportunity for InkProducts to connect directly with the local community and provide high-quality printer supplies in person. Known nationwide for refill kits, continuous ink systems, edible ink, sublimation ink, and expert technical support, InkProducts is bringing the same level of care and knowledge to its new market location.
A New Way to Shop for Printer Supplies
International Market World is a well-loved destination in Central Florida, attracting thousands of visitors each weekend with its wide variety of vendors, live entertainment, and family-friendly atmosphere. By opening at this bustling marketplace, InkProducts makes it easier than ever for customers to browse ink refills, bulk ink, refillable cartridges, edible ink supplies, sublimation ink, and accessories in person.
Visitors can stop by Booths H-126 and H-127 to:
Pick up essential printer supplies such as ink refill kits, continuous ink systems, sublimation ink bottles, and specialty inks.
Explore edible ink and frosting sheets for cake decorating, photo cakes, and other creative projects.
Discover sublimation ink solutions perfect for printing on mugs, shirts, and custom merchandise.
Get expert advice directly from the InkProducts team, who are always ready to answer questions and help customers find the right solution for their printer model.
Learn about cost-saving options, including refill systems that reduce printing costs and cut down on waste.
A Tradition of Knowledge and Service
InkProducts has built its reputation on more than just selling ink—it has always been about helping customers succeed with their printers. The team is known for being approachable, knowledgeable, and willing to spend time walking customers through setup, troubleshooting, or maintenance questions.
By opening at International Market World, InkProducts continues this tradition of personalized service. Instead of ordering online and waiting for shipping, customers now have the option to stop by, get what they need immediately, and speak with real experts face-to-face.
Visit InkProducts This Weekend
The new booth is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at:
International Market World 1052 US-92 Auburndale, FL 33823 Booths H-126 and H-127
For more information, customers can call (863) 223-1805, visit the website at www.inkproducts.com, or simply come out to the market and say hello.
The Bottom Line Whether you need ink refills, sublimation ink, printer maintenance advice, edible ink supplies, or simply want to explore cost-saving options for your home or business printing, InkProducts’ new booth at International Market World is the perfect place to start.
With over three decades of experience, a reputation for friendly service, and a wide selection of products, InkProducts is proud to bring its expertise directly to the Auburndale community.
Stop by Booths H-126 and H-127 this weekend—and discover how InkProducts can help keep your printer running smoothly.
This expansion marks an exciting opportunity for InkProducts to connect directly with the local community and provide high-quality printer supplies in person. Known nationwide for refill kits, continuous ink systems, edible ink, sublimation ink, and expert technical support, InkProducts is bringing the same level of care and knowledge to its new market location.
A New Way to Shop for Printer Supplies
International Market World is a well-loved destination in Central Florida, attracting thousands of visitors each weekend with its wide variety of vendors, live entertainment, and family-friendly atmosphere. By opening at this bustling marketplace, InkProducts makes it easier than ever for customers to browse ink refills, bulk ink, refillable cartridges, edible ink supplies, sublimation ink, and accessories in person.
Visitors can stop by Booths H-126 and H-127 to:
Pick up essential printer supplies such as ink refill kits, continuous ink systems, sublimation ink bottles, and specialty inks.
Explore edible ink and frosting sheets for cake decorating, photo cakes, and other creative projects.
Discover sublimation ink solutions perfect for printing on mugs, shirts, and custom merchandise.
Get expert advice directly from the InkProducts team, who are always ready to answer questions and help customers find the right solution for their printer model.
Learn about cost-saving options, including refill systems that reduce printing costs and cut down on waste.
A Tradition of Knowledge and Service
InkProducts has built its reputation on more than just selling ink—it has always been about helping customers succeed with their printers. The team is known for being approachable, knowledgeable, and willing to spend time walking customers through setup, troubleshooting, or maintenance questions.
By opening at International Market World, InkProducts continues this tradition of personalized service. Instead of ordering online and waiting for shipping, customers now have the option to stop by, get what they need immediately, and speak with real experts face-to-face.
Visit InkProducts This Weekend
The new booth is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at:
International Market World 1052 US-92 Auburndale, FL 33823 Booths H-126 and H-127
For more information, customers can call (863) 223-1805, visit the website at www.inkproducts.com, or simply come out to the market and say hello.
The Bottom Line Whether you need ink refills, sublimation ink, printer maintenance advice, edible ink supplies, or simply want to explore cost-saving options for your home or business printing, InkProducts’ new booth at International Market World is the perfect place to start.
With over three decades of experience, a reputation for friendly service, and a wide selection of products, InkProducts is proud to bring its expertise directly to the Auburndale community.
Stop by Booths H-126 and H-127 this weekend—and discover how InkProducts can help keep your printer running smoothly.
Contact
InkProducts Inc.Contact
Scott Walsh
863-223-1805
www.inkproducts.com
Scott Walsh
863-223-1805
www.inkproducts.com
Categories