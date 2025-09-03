Mentor Hosting Co Offers Low-Risk SEO/Web/Marketing, Results-Based Program for Limited Time.
Offer designed to appeal to those that want to see website sales conversion results before paying full price.
Bayfield, WI, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mentor Hosting Co Unveils Low-Risk, Pay-for-Results SEO & Marketing Retainer—No Long-Term Contract Required
Mentor Hosting Co is announcing a limited-time, pay-for-results SEO, web, and marketing program that removes the risk and commitment typically associated with digital marketing services.
No Long-Term Contract—Results in Just 90 Days
Unlike traditional agencies that lock clients into lengthy agreements, Mentor Hosting Co’s new offer features a 90-day engagement, with no obligation to continue unless results are proven.
How the Program Works:
The Low Retainer: A modest monthly retainer of $799 covers hands-on strategy, professional tools, and advanced website tracking installation.
Results-First, Risk-Free: After a rapid setup phase, Mentor Hosting Co and the client agree on a clear, measurable goal—typically sales conversion rate—for the remaining 60 days.
The Bonus Clause: If the goal is met or exceeded within that period, a one-time results bonus of $999 is invoiced—but only if the target is achieved.
This program is strictly limited to available capacity and will close to new applicants once Mentor Hosting Co’s roster is full.
To apply or learn more about this exclusive offer, visit mentorhosting.co / pay-for-results or call (952) 454-7186.
About Mentor Hosting Co:
Mentor Hosting Co is a results-driven agency providing SEO, web, and digital marketing services with a transparent, client-focused commitment.
Mentor Hosting Co is announcing a limited-time, pay-for-results SEO, web, and marketing program that removes the risk and commitment typically associated with digital marketing services.
No Long-Term Contract—Results in Just 90 Days
Unlike traditional agencies that lock clients into lengthy agreements, Mentor Hosting Co’s new offer features a 90-day engagement, with no obligation to continue unless results are proven.
How the Program Works:
The Low Retainer: A modest monthly retainer of $799 covers hands-on strategy, professional tools, and advanced website tracking installation.
Results-First, Risk-Free: After a rapid setup phase, Mentor Hosting Co and the client agree on a clear, measurable goal—typically sales conversion rate—for the remaining 60 days.
The Bonus Clause: If the goal is met or exceeded within that period, a one-time results bonus of $999 is invoiced—but only if the target is achieved.
This program is strictly limited to available capacity and will close to new applicants once Mentor Hosting Co’s roster is full.
To apply or learn more about this exclusive offer, visit mentorhosting.co / pay-for-results or call (952) 454-7186.
About Mentor Hosting Co:
Mentor Hosting Co is a results-driven agency providing SEO, web, and digital marketing services with a transparent, client-focused commitment.
Contact
Mentor Hosting CoContact
Eric Thomson
952-454-7186
https://mentorhosting.co/pay-for-results/
Eric Thomson
952-454-7186
https://mentorhosting.co/pay-for-results/
Categories