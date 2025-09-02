Handy Backup 8: Powerful Backup Solution for Email and S3 Clouds Updated

Novosoft LLC has released Handy Backup 8.6.5, enhancing its email backup software with improved speed and stability for email and S3 cloud backups. The updated IMAP plugin handles large volumes more reliably, while the S3 plugin now works smoothly with Amazon, Backblaze, Alibaba and other services. Handy Backup supports Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo and more, offering flexible recovery and migration options.