Handy Backup 8: Powerful Backup Solution for Email and S3 Clouds Updated
Novosoft LLC has released Handy Backup 8.6.5, enhancing its email backup software with improved speed and stability for email and S3 cloud backups. The updated IMAP plugin handles large volumes more reliably, while the S3 plugin now works smoothly with Amazon, Backblaze, Alibaba and other services. Handy Backup supports Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo and more, offering flexible recovery and migration options.
Houston, TX, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Novosoft Development LLC has released Handy Backup 8.6.5, the latest update to its data backup software for home users and small business.
This latest update delivers enhanced performance and improved reliability for plugins handling email backups and backup of S3 cloud storages.
The Email backup software plugin is now more stable under heavy loads, especially when backing up large volumes of messages. Thanks to optimization, the risk of errors has been reduced and overall task speed has improved. The authorization workflow has been revamped to eliminate previous access issues, ensuring seamless and reliable Gmail backups.
“We fully understand how important it is for businesses to have stable and reliable email backups — especially when it comes to critical information, business correspondence, or attachments,” says Anton Chmarak, Head of Development at Handy Backup. “That’s why we continue to focus on supporting the most popular email services. In this new version, we’ve significantly improved the stability of the Email plugin that works via the IMAP protocol. Now, even under heavy load and when handling large volumes of data, the backup process runs smoothly and without errors. We’ve also enhanced the S3 cloud backup plugin, which now works reliably with cloud platforms such as Amazon, Backblaze, Alibaba, and other S3-compatible services, ensuring secure and consistent data transfers.”
Handy Backup offers advanced features for reliable and convenient email backup via the IMAP protocol, supporting popular mail services such as Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, and others.
The software supports flexible email recovery and migration scenarios: restoring to the original folder, moving to a different mailbox, or transferring to a new address. It also allows previewing backups in their original EML format without the need for full data restoration.
About Handy Backup
Handy Backup by Novosoft LLC is a powerful, time-tested solution for data backup and recovery. Designed for both beginners and IT professionals, it automates the protection of files, emails, databases, websites, and virtual machines. The software supports flexible storage options, including local drives, FTP, NAS, and leading cloud platforms such as Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Amazon S3, OwnCloud, and WebDAV services. With an intuitive interface, advanced scheduling, and strong encryption, Handy Backup keeps critical data safe and accessible at any moment. Trusted worldwide for over 20 years, it delivers reliable performance for home, business, and enterprise users.
This latest update delivers enhanced performance and improved reliability for plugins handling email backups and backup of S3 cloud storages.
The Email backup software plugin is now more stable under heavy loads, especially when backing up large volumes of messages. Thanks to optimization, the risk of errors has been reduced and overall task speed has improved. The authorization workflow has been revamped to eliminate previous access issues, ensuring seamless and reliable Gmail backups.
“We fully understand how important it is for businesses to have stable and reliable email backups — especially when it comes to critical information, business correspondence, or attachments,” says Anton Chmarak, Head of Development at Handy Backup. “That’s why we continue to focus on supporting the most popular email services. In this new version, we’ve significantly improved the stability of the Email plugin that works via the IMAP protocol. Now, even under heavy load and when handling large volumes of data, the backup process runs smoothly and without errors. We’ve also enhanced the S3 cloud backup plugin, which now works reliably with cloud platforms such as Amazon, Backblaze, Alibaba, and other S3-compatible services, ensuring secure and consistent data transfers.”
Handy Backup offers advanced features for reliable and convenient email backup via the IMAP protocol, supporting popular mail services such as Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, and others.
The software supports flexible email recovery and migration scenarios: restoring to the original folder, moving to a different mailbox, or transferring to a new address. It also allows previewing backups in their original EML format without the need for full data restoration.
About Handy Backup
Handy Backup by Novosoft LLC is a powerful, time-tested solution for data backup and recovery. Designed for both beginners and IT professionals, it automates the protection of files, emails, databases, websites, and virtual machines. The software supports flexible storage options, including local drives, FTP, NAS, and leading cloud platforms such as Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Amazon S3, OwnCloud, and WebDAV services. With an intuitive interface, advanced scheduling, and strong encryption, Handy Backup keeps critical data safe and accessible at any moment. Trusted worldwide for over 20 years, it delivers reliable performance for home, business, and enterprise users.
Contact
Handy BackupContact
Natalia Sigaeva
+1 (909) 279-15-30
https://www.handybackup.net
Natalia Sigaeva
+1 (909) 279-15-30
https://www.handybackup.net
Categories