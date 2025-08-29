Beside Myself at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre kicks off Season 44 with the world premiere of Beside Myself.
From Paul Slade Smith, the playwright behind The Angel Next Door, The Outsider, and Unnecessary Farce, comes a comedic exploration into the complexities of the human psyche.
Beside Myself is directed by North Coast Rep's Artistic Director David Ellenstein, who brings his acclaimed vision to this exciting world premiere production.
The Cast: Tom Daugherty*, Erin Noel Grennan*, Matthew Henerson*, Jacquelyn Ritz*, Alanna J. Smith*, and Christopher M. Williams*. Creative: Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matt Novotny (Light Design), Alina Bokovikova (Costume Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props Design) and Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design). Shannon Humiston* will Stage Manage and Victoria Hua is Production Assistant.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity
Association.
Beside Myself previews begin on Wednesday, September 10. Opening Night is set for September 13 at 8 pm. The play runs through Sunday, October 5, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for Sept 19.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $58.50 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $68.50, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $80.50; Sun. Night - $66.50. For ticket information and to secure your seats for Beside Myself, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
From Paul Slade Smith, the playwright behind The Angel Next Door, The Outsider, and Unnecessary Farce, comes a comedic exploration into the complexities of the human psyche.
Beside Myself is directed by North Coast Rep's Artistic Director David Ellenstein, who brings his acclaimed vision to this exciting world premiere production.
The Cast: Tom Daugherty*, Erin Noel Grennan*, Matthew Henerson*, Jacquelyn Ritz*, Alanna J. Smith*, and Christopher M. Williams*. Creative: Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matt Novotny (Light Design), Alina Bokovikova (Costume Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props Design) and Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design). Shannon Humiston* will Stage Manage and Victoria Hua is Production Assistant.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity
Association.
Beside Myself previews begin on Wednesday, September 10. Opening Night is set for September 13 at 8 pm. The play runs through Sunday, October 5, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for Sept 19.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $58.50 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $68.50, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $80.50; Sun. Night - $66.50. For ticket information and to secure your seats for Beside Myself, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories