eAuditor Unveils AI-Generated Checklists with Multi-Language Support
AI-Generated Checklist allows companies to instantly generate inspection checklists by selecting industry, category, number of questions. Checklists and reports support multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese & Hindi.
New York, NY, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lyons Information Systems has announced a major upgrade to eAuditor Audits & Inspections, introducing AI-Generated Checklists now available on desktop at dashboard.eauditor.app A mobile version will roll out next week.
The new feature, powered by a Large Language Model (LLM), allows organizations to instantly generate tailored inspection checklists by selecting their industry, preferred category, number of questions, and language. Both checklists and reports now support multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi.
“AI-generated checklists change the way teams prepare for audits. What once took days can now be completed in minutes—across multiple languages and industries,” said Deep Modi, VP of Sales at Lyons Information Systems.
A Game-Changer for Compliance and Safety
By automating checklist creation, eAuditor reduces setup time and ensures teams have context-specific audit tools at their fingertips. The multi-language reporting feature also bridges communication gaps between frontline workers and executives.
Hospital Case Study – A hospital group in West Africa cut its compliance prep from three days to one minute, generating bilingual (English and French) safety audits and reports for staff and leadership.
Manufacturing Case Study – A Canadian manufacturer used AI-generated checklists to reduce setup time for commissioning audits by 60%, while delivering reports in Portuguese for Brazil teams and English for headquarters.
Humanizing Technology
The upgrade is more than efficiency—it empowers teams. A logistics supervisor who tested the tool shared, “With AI, I can create the checklist my team needs in their own language and get back to focusing on safety. Having reports available in multiple languages keeps everyone on the same page.”
About eAuditor
eAuditor Audits & Inspections is a SaaS platform developed by Lyons Information Systems, designed to simplify quality, safety, and compliance management. With unlimited templates, GPS-enabled check-in/out, offline functionality, multi-language support, analytics dashboards, and Microsoft Power BI integration, eAuditor helps organizations worldwide streamline inspections and drive continuous improvement.
For more information, visit www.eAuditor.app
The new feature, powered by a Large Language Model (LLM), allows organizations to instantly generate tailored inspection checklists by selecting their industry, preferred category, number of questions, and language. Both checklists and reports now support multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi.
“AI-generated checklists change the way teams prepare for audits. What once took days can now be completed in minutes—across multiple languages and industries,” said Deep Modi, VP of Sales at Lyons Information Systems.
A Game-Changer for Compliance and Safety
By automating checklist creation, eAuditor reduces setup time and ensures teams have context-specific audit tools at their fingertips. The multi-language reporting feature also bridges communication gaps between frontline workers and executives.
Hospital Case Study – A hospital group in West Africa cut its compliance prep from three days to one minute, generating bilingual (English and French) safety audits and reports for staff and leadership.
Manufacturing Case Study – A Canadian manufacturer used AI-generated checklists to reduce setup time for commissioning audits by 60%, while delivering reports in Portuguese for Brazil teams and English for headquarters.
Humanizing Technology
The upgrade is more than efficiency—it empowers teams. A logistics supervisor who tested the tool shared, “With AI, I can create the checklist my team needs in their own language and get back to focusing on safety. Having reports available in multiple languages keeps everyone on the same page.”
About eAuditor
eAuditor Audits & Inspections is a SaaS platform developed by Lyons Information Systems, designed to simplify quality, safety, and compliance management. With unlimited templates, GPS-enabled check-in/out, offline functionality, multi-language support, analytics dashboards, and Microsoft Power BI integration, eAuditor helps organizations worldwide streamline inspections and drive continuous improvement.
For more information, visit www.eAuditor.app
Contact
eAuditor Audits & InspectionsContact
Deep Modi
919-771-1510
https://eAuditor.app
Deep Modi
919-771-1510
https://eAuditor.app
Categories