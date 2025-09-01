Haruna Niiya Exhibition "Unforgettable"
Walls Tokyo presents Haruna Niiya’s Solo Exhibition: Unforgettable; September 18 – October 18, 2025
Tokyo, Japan, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Walls Tokyo will present Haruna Niiya’s solo exhibition Unforgettable, opening on September 18.
Niiya has primarily exhibited silkscreen prints featuring motifs of grasses, trees, and animals such as birds. Observing nature—flowers, animals, the wind, stars, and the reflection of water—she comes to feel that she is not alone, but rather part of a cycle that connects the past to the future. To ensure these landscapes are never forgotten, she crystallizes them into works of art, carefully affirming each one.
This will be her first solo exhibition in approximately two years, and her first at Walls Tokyo.
She plans to showcase large-scale works, which she has been working on for the first time in a while.
Exhibition Period:
September 18 (Thu) – October 18 (Sat), 2025
Open: Wednesday – Saturday, 12:00–19:00
Closed: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
Haruna Niiya
Concept of Artwork The motifs I depict are the small joys I encounter while observing nature around me. Using a silkscreen, I slowly build up the image through repeated plate-making and printing, and the small joys I felt take on images and reappear as new landscapes. It is a very personal and small thing to be able to love the creatures and nature around us, but to be able to notice this is a very happy thing. I paint pictures and make things while searching for what the richness of life means to me.
Exhibition Information
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/exhibitions/93
Haruna Niiya’s Artwork
A selection of works by Haruna Niiya is available for purchase through Walls Tokyo’s online shop:
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/artists/259
Walls Tokyo Art Gallery
Address: 6-2-41 Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo Japan 110-0001
Email: i@walls-tokyo.com
Online Store: https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wallstokyo
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wallstokyo
X: https://www.twitter.com/WallsTokyo
Located in Yanaka, Tokyo, Walls Tokyo Art Gallery showcases and sells contemporary art. We regularly hold exhibitions featuring promising artists from Japan and abroad, offering a carefully curated selection of artworks. You can also explore and purchase our collection anytime through our online shop at wallsTokyo.com
Categories