WoMaster Introduces High-Performance Jetson Orin AI Edge Solutions for Industrial Applications
WoMaster launches its next-generation AI Edge Computers, WTK-3821T and WTK-3721T, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules. Delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, these fanless, compact systems support smart manufacturing, machine vision, robotics, and smart city applications. Pre-installed with JetPack 6.2 and compatible with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and TensorRT, they feature rich connectivity, wide-temp operation, and 5G expansion for industrial edge AI.
Barcelona, Spain, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WoMaster, a leading innovator in industrial AIoT and edge computing solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI Edge Computers, the WTK-3821T and WTK-3721T. Powered by the latest NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules, these platforms deliver up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, enabling advanced industrial applications including smart manufacturing, machine vision, robotics, and smart city infrastructure.
The WTK-3821T integrates the Jetson Orin NX module with configurations up to 16GB (100 TOPS) or 8GB (70 TOPS), while the WTK-3721T features the Jetson Orin Nano with 8GB (40 TOPS) or 4GB (20 TOPS). Built on NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture with Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, 1024-core Ampere GPUs, and 32 Tensor Cores, both systems deliver exceptional AI inference performance and power efficiency at the edge.
Pre-installed with NVIDIA JetPack 6.2, the platforms provide seamless integration with popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, DeepStream, Caffe, PaddlePaddle, and TensorRT. This enables developers to accelerate AI model training, deployment, and optimization straight out of the box.
Engineered for industrial-grade reliability, both WTK-3821T and WTK-3721T feature a fanless and compact design with DIN-rail or wall-mount options. They are built to withstand harsh environments, offering wide-temperature operation from -20°C to 70°C and flexible 9–30VDC power input. Connectivity options include 2× LAN, 4× USB 3.0, HDMI, RS232/RS485, 4DI + 4DO, and CAN Bus, with support for 5G, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi expansion.
“WoMaster continues to lead the evolution of industrial AI deployment by combining powerful hardware with an open, developer-friendly ecosystem,” said Orwell Hsieh, PM & CTO at WoMaster. “Our Jetson Orin-based edge computers are purpose-built to handle next-generation AI workloads while delivering industrial-grade reliability for real-world applications.”
With these cutting-edge solutions, WoMaster empowers developers and enterprises to accelerate innovation in smart factories, autonomous robotics, and intelligent infrastructure.
Samantha Lin
886-2-55964238
www.womaster.eu
