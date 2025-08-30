Writers in Performance Returns to Tribeca PAC with a Celebration of Voice and Storytelling
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is delighted to present Writers in Performance, an acclaimed 11-week workshop-turned-stage series culminating in powerful live performances by emerging and established writers. Auditions begin in September 2025, with the final showcase scheduled for December 2025.
New York, NY, August 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This dynamic program—now a long-standing tradition at Tribeca PAC—is led by director and facilitator Mario Giacalone. Writers in Performance invites playwrights, poets, monologists, prose writers, and spoken-word artists to transform their original work into vibrant, live theatrical pieces. Writers are selected based on the strength of their submissions and their desire to explore performance, whether they are seasoned stage veterans or first-time performers.
“Writers in Performance is an opportunity to bring text to life—to find rhythm and meaning in voice and embodiment,” says Mario Giacalone, Director of the workshop.
The program creates a supportive and collaborative space where a diverse cohort of writers develops their material over the course of 11 weeks, culminating in a final performance open to the public in December. The result is a deeply engaging evening of theater that blends raw storytelling, polished performance, and the unique perspectives of each participant.
Auditions will take place in early September 2025. Interested writers should prepare a short piece of original writing (no more than 5 minutes in length) that they are passionate about developing for the stage. Mark your calendars: Auditions are September 15, 16 from 6:30PM to 8PM, by appointment only.
Please email mgiacalone@tribecapac.org between September 8th and 12th to schedule an appointment. The workshops are once a week, in the evenings, and performers also need to be available December 1 through 6 (production week).
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is located at 199 Chambers Street on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus and is easily accessible via the 1/2/3, A/C/E, R, and PATH trains.
“Writers in Performance is an opportunity to bring text to life—to find rhythm and meaning in voice and embodiment,” says Mario Giacalone, Director of the workshop.
The program creates a supportive and collaborative space where a diverse cohort of writers develops their material over the course of 11 weeks, culminating in a final performance open to the public in December. The result is a deeply engaging evening of theater that blends raw storytelling, polished performance, and the unique perspectives of each participant.
Auditions will take place in early September 2025. Interested writers should prepare a short piece of original writing (no more than 5 minutes in length) that they are passionate about developing for the stage. Mark your calendars: Auditions are September 15, 16 from 6:30PM to 8PM, by appointment only.
Please email mgiacalone@tribecapac.org between September 8th and 12th to schedule an appointment. The workshops are once a week, in the evenings, and performers also need to be available December 1 through 6 (production week).
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is located at 199 Chambers Street on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus and is easily accessible via the 1/2/3, A/C/E, R, and PATH trains.
Contact
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts CenterContact
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Categories