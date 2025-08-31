BookBuzz Interviews Author Eric Yocam About His New Science Fiction Novel - The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference
BookBuzz sat down with Eric Yocam, researcher, educator, and inventor, to discuss his debut techno-thriller Cyber Inference. As the first book in The Convergence Chronicles, it blends cutting-edge science, ethical dilemmas, and high-stakes storytelling while exploring humanity’s struggle to survive the rise of AI superintelligence.
New York, NY, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the interview, Yocam discusses his journey from patents and publications in cybersecurity, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence to writing his first novel. Cyber Inference blends high-stakes storytelling with cutting-edge science to ask the ultimate question: Can humanity survive the intelligence explosion? Inspired by his professional work in emerging technologies, Yocam crafted a story that challenges readers to consider the ethical dilemmas and fragile trust in a world where AI, corporations, and hidden networks control the flow of information.
“Balancing technical accuracy with a fast-paced narrative was one of the biggest challenges,” Yocam shared with BookBuzz. “But my passion for exploring the intersection of technology and humanity pushed me to bring this story to life.”
During the interview, Yocam also revealed what’s next for him as a writer. The second installment, Cyber Emergence, is currently in the works and will expand the series into the dawn of AI consciousness and its global consequences.
Cyber Inference is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Convergence-Chronicles-Inference-Unraveling-Consciousness-ebook/dp/B0FNG7NSNT
To read the full interview with Eric Yocam, visit BookBuzz at:
https://bookbuzz.net/science-fiction-the-convergence-chronicles-cyber-inference-by-eric-yocam/
About BookBuzz
BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books through press releases, interviews, reviews, and more.
https://bookbuzz.net
